Blackbird plc: New study: Blackbird up to 4 times faster than on premise video editing platforms for popular production workflows

LONDON, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbird plc (AIM: BIRD; OTCQX: BBRDF), the technology licensor, developer and seller of market-leading cloud native video editing platform, Blackbird, launched a new study today demonstrating that Blackbird is up to 4 times faster than on premise video editing platforms for popular video production workflows.





The study - 'Speed testing video editing platforms' - invited a select group of independent professional sports video editors to compare the speeds of browser based pro editing platform Blackbird with traditional on premise non-linear editors (NLEs). Completing 3 popular workflows of varying complexity for the creation and distribution of live and file based content, the results found that Blackbird was between 1.8 and 4 times faster than the NLEs tested.

The need for speed when producing content is of increasing importance to broadcasters and rights holders. Viewer numbers and engagement levels are significantly enhanced the sooner desired content can be accessed during or after a live event. Faster production times enable greater content volume and hence higher monetization opportunities whilst beating pirated content to screen is key to retaining brand loyalty. Ultimately production teams are more productive, sustainable and efficient.

Dan Rayburn, Leading Streaming Media Analyst, commented: "Words like speed, scale and quality are used routinely in the industry but it's important to measure how fast cloud editing systems really are and the direct impact they can have on your bottom line. In this study the results are pretty staggering when comparing the speed of browser based Blackbird with on premise editing platforms for the creation and distribution of content to viewers. Blackbird is up to four times faster for certain workflows which is vital when every second counts for increased engagement and content monetization."

Blackbird CEO, Ian McDonough, added: "To be able to demonstrate that users of Blackbird can edit and publish content in up to a quarter of the time of other professional editing platforms on key video workflows is a fantastic result for our customers.

"For us it's just as much about why this immediacy in quality editing is important as the fact we can do it. High velocity and high quality content production is an exponential win for media platforms and viewers. This is because faster content has higher value to the viewer as it's closer to the live event. This is combined with the fact that larger volumes of content can be produced to meet the insatiable demand for video online."

Download the study - 'Speed testing video editing platforms' - at www.blackbird.video/speed

Blackbird will be exhibiting on the Microsoft booth (#1.D25) and its own booth (#8.C01) at IBC 2022 from 9-12 September.

Contact commercial@blackbird.video to schedule a meeting.

About Blackbird plc

Blackbird plc operates in the fast-growing SaaS and cloud video market. It has created Blackbird, the world's most advanced suite of cloud-native computing applications for video, all underpinned by its lightning-fast codec. Blackbird plc's patented technology allows for frame accurate navigation, playback, viewing and editing in the cloud. Blackbird enables multiple applications, which are used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, esports, live events and content owners, post-production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.

Since it is cloud-native, Blackbird removes the need for costly, high end workstations and can be used from almost anywhere on almost any device. It also allows full visibility on multi-location digital content, improves time to market for live content such as video clips and highlights for digital distribution, and ultimately results in much more effective monetisation.

Blackbird plc is a licensor of its core video technology under its 'Powered by Blackbird' licensing model. Enabling video companies to accelerate their path to true cloud business models, licensees benefit from power and carbon reductions, cost and time savings, less hardware and bandwidth requirements and easy scalability.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1456628/Blackbird.jpg