Qumu's Content Management and Security Capabilities Key to Competitive Win

Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), the leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, announced today that Sika Group, a Swiss-based global specialty chemicals company, has chosen Qumu's Video Engagement Platform for its enterprise-wide video distribution, storage and content management needs.

Creating a "Single Source of Truth"

Sika needed to migrate more than 5,000 videos residing on a legacy platform to a new software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider. It sought an enterprise video solution that could fulfill strict requirements for security, content management, on-demand delivery, archival storage and distribution in multiple languages across its global operations.

"We were looking to create a single source of truth for our enterprise video content so that our employees, customers and partners will be certain they have the most up to date product data and how-to-use information," said Mark Capell, IT project manager for Sika Group. "Qumu offered a platform that provided the most logical migration path from our legacy systems, along with more functionality, better performance, robust security and the ability to streamline the translation of content into multiple languages for our employees and customers around the globe," added Capell.

Meeting Complex Security, Storage, Distribution and Translation Requirements

Sika Group manufactures specialty chemicals used for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing and protecting in the building and motor vehicle industries. The company runs 300 factories globally, with subsidiaries in more than 100 countries.

"Sika Group's global operations entail complex requirements for managing access to video content, as well as distributing, translating and storing that content," said Rose Bentley, Qumu's president and chief executive officer. "Through the Qumu Video Engagement Platform, we are providing Sika with the ability to create 'folders' of videos that align with regional, department and business unit needs while automating retention and archiving policies to ensure compliance with local and regional regulations, and layering on security to protect Sika's intellectual property. In addition, because the Qumu Video Engagement Platform is integrated with CaptionHub's automated subtitling capabilities, our solution ends the need to hard-code captions, saving both time and money when distributing videos in multiple languages," Bentley added.

The Qumu platform will help Sika manage video content spanning multiple categories and will be distributed both internally and externally. Product data and "how to" information are some examples of content Sika must manage to ensure all information is current. These videos must also be archived to comply with legal and regulatory requirements for Sika's specialty chemical products.

Sika also uses videos for internal communications, including content that is proprietary and confidential. As a result, it must be protected from unauthorized views or distribution. "The security provided by our solution proved to be critically important for Sika," Bentley said.

"We are thrilled to add Sika to our growing roster of blue chip enterprise customers," Bentley added. "Once again, the Qumu team rallied around the customer's requirements to win a competitive bid with a superior solution."

About Qumu Corporation

Qumu (Nasdaq: QUMU) is a leading provider of best-in-class tools to create, control, deliver, experience and analyze live and asynchronous video at scale. Backed by an experienced team of software and video experts, Qumu's software enables globally distributed organizations to drive employee, customer and partner engagement, modernizing business by providing more efficient and effective ways to communicate and collaborate.

About Sika Group AG

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 101 countries around the world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its more than 27,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 9.3 billion in 2021.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005496/en/

Contacts:

Qumu Media Contact:



Ashley Paula-Legge

Big Valley Marketing for Qumu

alegge@bigvalley.co

+1-707-972-0073



Qumu Investor Contact:



Matt Glover or Tom Cotton

Gateway Investor Relations

QUMU@gatewayir.com

+1-949-574-3860