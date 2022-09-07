Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Kaufrausch durch Sony Music, Universal Music und Warner Bros.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JNV8 ISIN: CH0418792922 Ticker-Symbol: SIKA 
Lang & Schwarz
07.09.22
15:12 Uhr
221,20 Euro
-0,40
-0,18 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
SMI
1-Jahres-Chart
SIKA AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIKA AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
221,10221,3015:12
0,0000,00008:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
QUMU
QUMU CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
QUMU CORPORATION0,6350,00 %
SIKA AG221,20-0,18 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.