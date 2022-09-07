Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Kaufrausch durch Sony Music, Universal Music und Warner Bros.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 859768 ISIN: SE0000148884 Ticker-Symbol: SEBA 
Tradegate
07.09.22
10:41 Uhr
9,734 Euro
-0,090
-0,92 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SEB AB A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEB AB A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,7229,76615:15
9,7309,76015:15
GlobeNewswire
07.09.2022 | 14:05
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan issued by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on STO Mortgage Bonds (355/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Skandinaviska
Enskilda Banken AB with effect from 2022-09-08. Last day of trading is set to
2027-11-26. The instrument will be listed on STO Mortgage Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1088880
SEB AB A-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.