Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

FRAMINGHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2022 / Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) ("Xenetic" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative immune-oncology technologies for the treatment of hard to treat cancers, today announced that Jeffrey F. Eisenberg, Chief Executive Officer of Xenetic will present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference being held in New York, NY and virtually on September 12-14, 2022.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., Wednesday, September 7, 2022, Press release picture

In addition to the presentation, management will be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. For more information, please visit the conference website.

A video webcast of the presentation will be accessible for viewing on-demand beginning on Monday, September 12 at 7:00 AM ET for those registered for the event and will be available on the Events page in the Investors section of the Company's website (www.xeneticbio.com). The webcast replay will be archived for 90 days following the event.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative immune-oncology technologies addressing hard to treat cancers. The Company's DNase platform is designed to improve outcomes of existing treatments, including immunotherapies, by targeting neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs), which are involved in cancer progression. Xenetic is currently focused on advancing its systemic DNase program into the clinic as an adjunctive therapy for pancreatic carcinoma and locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

The Company is also developing its personalized CAR T platform technology, XCART, to develop cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-Cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient's malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-Cell lymphomas.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.xeneticbio.com and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

CONTACT:
JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
(833) 475-8247
xbio@jtcir.com

SOURCE: Xenetic Biosciences, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/714895/Xenetic-Biosciences-Inc-to-Present-at-the-HC-Wainwright-24th-Annual-Global-Investment-Conference

