Sparta Group: Automotive Giant "General Motors" Strikes A Deal with Sparta's E-Waste Recycling Division To Discard the Automaker's Electronic Waste

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2022 / Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation", the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") has just announced that its e-waste recycling division ("ERS International") has signed a deal to recycle electronics from General Motors Canada's massive 5.1 million square foot manufacturing facility in Oshawa, Ontario.

Electronics are now at the heart of the automotive industry with high-power electronics providing infotainment, lighting, and sensor applications in vehicles. While electronics in automobiles provide for road safety and stability, General Motors has pointed out in their annual sustainability reports that protecting the environment is also a big priority. Sparta management is thrilled to be part of their sustainability efforts by helping the automaker divert tonnes of electronic waste from landfills.

Sparta's ERS is a high security electronics recycler with a sophisticated processing facility in Toronto's east end. Under the terms of the agreement between General Motors and Sparta's e-waste division, the ERS-International recycling facility will take in loads of used electronics from General Motors Oshawa plant, track the materials throughout the recycling process and provide GM with certificates of destruction.

"The agreement with General Motors, which is such an illustrious, well-known brand, will provide us with added streams of revenue and allow us to divert literally thousands and thousands of tonnes of waste from landfill. Since we are the only e-waste recycling facility in North America with an advanced laboratory, we can efficiently extract valuable metals, including gold, silver, and palladium, all while tracking each item to account for 100 per cent of the waste throughout the recycling process," said Sparta President and Chief Technology Officer, John O'Bireck

In addition to handling e-waste from General Motor's Oshawa production lines, Sparta's ERS will also take care of electronics recycling for the Oshawa GM administrative department.

"It's true that we have truckload after truckload of e-waste being off-loaded at our processing facility every day, but we are structured, systematic, and we are high-tech, so we can recycle at high volumes. Diverting waste from landfill and transforming waste into something of value is just what we do.That's," stated O'Bireck

Sparta's ERS-International is always expanding its customer base. Currently, many well-known brands in the computer technology field, as well as banks, insurance providers, retail outlets, healthcare facilities, and municipalities rely on ERS-International to recycle their electronic waste.

Sparta Group (a.k.a. Sparta Capital Ltd.) is a technology-based company that owns or holds a controlling interest in a network of independent businesses that supply energy saving technologies designed to reduce energy inefficiencies, achieve reduced emissions, and increase operating efficiencies in various industries. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Sparta has also expanded its scope to help facilitate supply of necessary materials while assisting talented inventors who are looking to introduce innovative technical solutions that will bring greater normalcy to the post COVID-19 world. Sparta's network of independent businesses provides a wide range of specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. Sparta provides capital, technical and engineering expertise, legal support, financial and accounting knowledge, strategic planning, and other shared services to its independent businesses.

Sparta is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. under the symbol "SAY" (TSX.V: SAY). Additional information is available at www.spartagroup.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

