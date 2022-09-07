Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2022) - Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV: DEAL) (OTCQB: PLGNF) (FSE: 7CR) and/or its subsidiaries ("Playgon" or the "Company"), a SaaS technology company focused on delivering mobile live dealer technology to online gaming operators worldwide, has signed a multi-jurisdictional software license and distribution agreement with global iGaming aggregator Pariplay Limited.

Pariplay® is a tier one aggregator and content provider that service over 150+ operator accounts with innovative products including the Fusion® aggregation platform. Founded in 2010, and now part of NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS) Pariplay has offices in Malta, Israel, Bulgaria, Gibraltar, USA and India and is licensed and regulated by the Gibraltar Gambling Commission, the MGA, the UKGC, the Romanian National Gambling Office, the New Jersey DGE, the West Virginia Lottery, Michigan's MGBC, Ontario's AGCO, the Atlantic Lottery Corporation and Alberta's AGLC.

Under the terms of the agreement, Pariplay will add and market Playgon's proprietary mobile-first live dealer and E-table offerings under the VegasLounge brand, to its content library for availability and distribution to all of Pariplay's global client base. The agreement is for two years with license fees based on commercial revenue sharing rates. Integration work is near completion and client testing and on-boarding will start imminently.

Callum Harris, Director of Partnerships at Pariplay, said: "Playgon has successfully developed a unique live dealer product with well-designed game play features that use cutting-edge technology to deliver a unique playing experience that particularly appeals to a different demographic. It is great to welcome Playgon to the Fusion platform, where its blend of live dealer casino and eTable games will entertain players all over the world."

Darcy Krogh, President and CEO at Playgon, said: "Pariplay's Fusion platform enables us to reach new customers and new jurisdictions globally, so it's a meaningful deal for us with a provider that has in place a series of partnerships with major operators in high-profile markets. We believe our games are modern, innovative, and designed with a mobile mindset in order to stand apart from the competition. This agreement with Pariplay will certainly help us accelerate our growth."

About Playgon Games Inc.

Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV: DEAL) (OTCQB: PLGNF) (FSE: 7CR) is a SaaS technology company focused on developing and licensing digital content for the growing iGaming market. The Company provides a multi-tenant gateway that allows online operators the ability to offer their customers innovative iGaming software solutions. Its current SaaS platform includes Live Dealer Casino, E-Table games and Daily Fantasy Sports which through a seamless integration at the operator level allows customer access without having to share or compromise any sensitive customer data. As a true business to business digital content provider, the Company products are ideal turn-key solutions for online casinos, sportsbook operators, land-based operators, media groups, and big database companies.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.playgon.com .

