Award-winning US based beauty and wellness brand teams up with leading European distribution company and retailer.

Woodland Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2022) - Element Apothec, a purpose-driven beauty and wellness company, announced today an official partnership with CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD), a cannabis parent company and owner of multi-brand cannabis eCommerce and marketing company mellow.





Element Apothec and CBD of Denver, Inc.



Mellow group operates as a multi-brand e-commerce marketplace and a full-service digital & performance marketing agency and was recently acquired by CBD of Denver.

Mellow, the multi-brand cannabis e-commerce signed a master distribution agreement with Element Apothec. Mellow will be distributing Element Apothec's collection of premium beauty and wellness products. The Element Apothec collection features categories including tinctures, topicals, and natural skincare products.

The master distribution agreement includes the launch and distribution of Element Apothec line of products to the UK & Europe. Element Apothec has developed global recognition for its quality ingredients and authentic brand.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Element Apothec to the mellow portfolio of brands in Germany and Switzerland. This agreement will combine retail and technology/e-commerce distribution to enable mellow to continue the award winning work that the Element Apothec team has achieved in other markets, and in doing so, will position Element Apothec as the leading luxury hemp-based beauty and wellness brand in the European markets. There is no other company present in the industry in Europe with offering close to that of Element Apothec. We have much more in store ahead," said Paul Gurney, CEO of CBD of Denver.

Element Apothec Co-Founder and CEO, Davina Kaonohi, says, "Building a global beauty and wellness brand based on my core beliefs of the power of natural, plant-based wellness has been a dream of mine. The partnership with mellow is a significant first step in making this a reality."

For more information about Element Apothec products and medical programs, visit elementapothec.com.

About Element Apothec

Element Apothec is the evolution of beauty and wellness and offers doctor-formulated, natural products that utilize the well-documented benefits of plant-based remedies, including hemp phytocannabinoids like CBD, CBG, and CBN. The company is dedicated to cultivating consumer trust through complete transparency. As a woman-founded company with indigenous roots, Element Apothec is committed to bettering the world through responsible ingredient sourcing, sustainability, and an unwavering commitment to not harming our planet. For more information, visit elementapothec.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

About mellow

Mellow group operates as a multi-brand eCommerce Marketplace, a full-service digital & performance marketing agency, as well as a market expansion service into the Asian markets. Recently acquired by CBD of Denver, mellow is playing a key role in expanding the CBDD business revenue streams, as well as diversifying the brand portfolio, as part of a commercial roll-up strategy.

About CBD of Denver, Inc.

CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD) is an alternative health and wellness company focused on Europe. The company recently announced it will be changing its name to Mellow Enterprise to better reflect the company mission to help bring mellow to the masses. The primary market for CBDD is Switzerland with a reach into nearby countries Germany and Austria. The United Kingdom is also a target market.

