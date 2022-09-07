Vancouver, British Columbia and Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2022) - Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a leading provider of operational health and health technology, announces its CEO, Andrew Morton, will speak on a panel at Health Benefits Nation Conference in Orlando, Florida on September 15th, 2022.

Mr. Morton will join co-panelists Eric Hargan, former U.S. Federal Deputy Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), and Jeff Hogan, President of Upside Health Advisors. The panel titled "Incorporating Occupational Health into Value Based Health Strategies" will focus on workplace health and using data models to improve outcomes in occupational health in such areas as preventive care and mental health.

Health Benefits Nation is the premier event attended by Chief Human Resource Officers, Chief Financial Officers, Human Resources, Benefits Executives and Benefits Advisors to break away from the status quo and accelerate the move to accountable, transparent, and high-quality employer healthcare. This well attended conference runs September 14th -16th, 2022.

About Bloom Health Partners Inc.

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) is a global platform for healthcare security, diagnostic testing and occupational health-tech. Our mission is to ensure that "unstoppable is possible" for businesses and their employees through innovative, customized healthcare models. Bloom offers a system for businesses and organizations that helps engage employees and creates strategies to manage health and safety. Our stable, scalable system is an integrated health-tech platform that securely manages data while delivering comprehensive workplace health and safety outcomes.

