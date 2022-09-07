Timechain Labs to be the development partner for Elteridium Technologies

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mumbai-based BSV Blockchain-focused start-up, Timechain Labs Pvt Ltd (TCL) (https://www.timechainlabs.io/) has announced a strategic partnership with the Bengaluru-based Elteridium Technologies (https://www.elteridium.com) that specializes in public-private partnership (PPP) contracts. The MoU was signed between Rohan Sharan, Founder and MD of TCL, and Prof. Akhil Damodaran, Co-Founder and CEO of Elteridium Technologies on the side-lines of the "Web3: Internet of Ownership - Convergence of Blockchain, IoT, IPv6 and AI" (https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6969258179314507776/) conference organised by the Blockchain For Productivity Forum (https://blockchainforproductivity.in/) at the India International Centre, New Delhi. The two companies have agreed that TCL would build end-to-end blockchain solutions that derive from tokenization and smart contracts based on the legal and PPP expertise of Elteridium Technologies.

TCL, founded by IIT Kharagpur alumnus Sharan, has been leading the efforts to drive the adoption of the BSV Blockchain in India since its founding in October 2021. Another alumnus of IIT Kharagpur, a then Berlin-based Physics PhD candidate, Mallikarjun Karra, joined as a director to aid Sharan's vision and "launch a suite of products that make up an operating system for a civilisation built atop the Timechain (blockchain)". Firmly convinced of the path to scalability through big-blocks and the low transaction fee model of the BSV Blockchain, Sharan and Karra, appointed country Ambassadors by the BSV Blockchain Association, are building dependable solutions for their global clientele that now includes the UK based start-up, Mintelium (https://mintelium.com/). The duo remarked that a transparent data management solution built on a shared public ledger with in-built smart contracts would save time and money for any large-scale PPP venture and expressed confidence that the key stakeholders would show a keen interest in adopting such a solution.

Elteridium was founded by IIT Delhi Alumnus Dr. Akhil Damodaran (Chief Executive Officer), Rakesh Kumar Upadhyay (Former Chairman, BSNL), SL Bunker (Former Member, Competition Commission of India), Dr. KV Damodharan (Former Joint Advisor TRAI) and Venu Borra (Chief Technology Officer) with the vision of converting existing PPP contracts into smart PPP solutions thus enabling more transparency, security, traceability, and easier public access. "Public-private partnerships constitute a $300 billion market in India alone. This alliance will solidify our core competence and help us build the best possible toolkit for PPP projects in India, and eventually export the same to other friendly countries," said Akhil Damodaran.

