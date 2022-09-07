Manchester, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2022) - AIpidata rolls out its Pi-Health App for bridging the communication gaps of non-verbal patients. It's an artificial intelligence-enabled solution available as a web and mobile application. The App monitors their symptoms with the use of wearable technology and its digital platform.

Pi-Health caters to the elderly with comorbidities, people with disabilities, people battling Alzheimer's disease, and other vulnerabilities. It detects the patient's health condition using a smart pouch worn by them and automatically relays the information to the digital App in real-time. It can discover underlying illnesses and mild and severe health issues.

It's also used by the carers, guardians, parents, doctors and clinicians of the patients. Hence, they get notified of severity stratified information about the patient's health. When the patient is in absolute danger, the App triggers an alarm and alerts emergency services. AIpidata built this App intending to propel the increase in the life expectancy rate of these people with chronic diseases, which has been threatened in recent years due to the global pandemic.

"I believe our job is to ensure they have all the support they need to enable them to have a fruitful life. We want them to get the proper medical attention, even though they are unable to verbally describe their symptoms because they have been handicapped all their lives," Blossom Fletcher, CEO of AIpidata, stated.

The App has a wide range of features, like automated phone calls, virtual video visits, telemetry, AI chatbot, AI-enabled diagnosis and advanced cybersecurity models. Users can integrate it with other third-party medical records and devices, like digital oximeters and stethoscopes, to retrieve patients' medical insights. It's worthy of note that it's the first application providing a wholesome automated medical flow for patients, caregivers and health experts while giving caregivers more independence. Aipidata aims to achieve a broader reach of this impactful health app.

Reflecting on Pi-Health's capabilities, Blossom Fletcher said, "We are keen on providing solutions that improve people's lives, especially non verbal, partially or temporary nonverbal people due to surgery, so we decided to create a very intuitive and as well as predictive Health App. For instance, if a patient has repeated headaches and cannot verbally complain, the App's report on the person will be very detailed."

About AIpidata

AIpidata is a data and analytics consultancy founded by Blossom Fletcher in 2016. The company aims to propel the global digital transformation, helping businesses unlock value in their data using artificial intelligence, decision intelligence, embedding automation, visualization, and predictive analytics. It also solves business problems with its suite of innovative solutions. They also have other Apps in the pipeline like Lektore, an English language enhancement tool and Stardust.

