Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Kaufrausch durch Sony Music, Universal Music und Warner Bros.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JQ3D ISIN: GG00BD3FV870 Ticker-Symbol: OK1 
Frankfurt
07.09.22
09:11 Uhr
0,023 Euro
+0,001
+4,55 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OKYO PHARMA LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OKYO PHARMA LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.09.2022 | 15:05
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OKYO Pharma LTD: OKYO Pharma Limited: Result of Annual General Meeting

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of OKYO Pharma Limited (LSE: OKYO; NASDAQ: OKYO), a bio-pharmaceutical company focused on developing an innovative approach to dry eye care and ocular pain, is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held earlier today all resolutions were duly passed.

The result of the poll, including the proxy voting, is as follows:

ForAgainstDiscretionWithheld For + Discretion
ResolutionDescriptionVotes% Votes
Cast		Votes% Votes
Cast		Votes% Votes
Cast		VotesTotal
Votes Cast
(excl.
Votes
Withheld)		Votes% Votes
Cast
RES:001REPORT AND ACCOUNTS560,824,15299.99852%3250.00006%8,0000.00143%3,000560,832,477560,832,15299.99994%
RES:002REMUNERATION REPORT560,789,30299.99252%33,9750.00606%8,0000.00143%4,200560,831,277560,797,30299.99394%
RES:003RE-ELECT
MR W SIMON		560,823,65299.99843%8250.00015%8,0000.00143%3,000560,832,477560,831,65299.99985%
RES:004RE-ELECT
DR.G S. JACOB		560,823,65299.99843%8250.00015%8,0000.00143%3,000560,832,477560,831,65299.99985%
RES:005RE-ELECT MR J BRANCACCIO560,823,65299.99843%8250.00015%8,0000.00143%3,000560,832,477560,831,65299.99985%
RES:006RE-ELECT
MR G CERRONE		560,812,45299.99643%12,0250.00214%8,0000.00143%3,000560,832,477560,820,45299.99786%
RES:007RE-ELECT
MR.B DENOYER		560,812,95299.99673%10,3250.00184%8,0000.00143%4,200560,831,277560,820,95299.99816%
RES:008APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS560,823,65299.99843%8250.00015%8,0000.00143%3,000560,832,477560,831,65299.99985%
RES:009DIRECTORS TO ALLOT SHARES560,822,95299.99852%3250.00006%8,0000.00143%4,200560,831,277560,830,95299.99994%
RES:010PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS560,789,80299.99260%33,4750.00597%8,0000.00143%4,200560,831,277560,797,80299.99403%


Further information on votes:

As at 17 August 2022, there were 1,415,040,468 ordinary shares in issue. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per ordinary share. Any vote withheld is not a vote in law and so has not been included in the calculation of the proportion of votes for and against any Resolution.

The resolutions were all passed on a poll, with votes cast in accordance with proxy voting instructions submitted to the Company by the relevant deadline, together with those cast at the AGM itself, and will be available on the National Storage Mechanism, https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The result of poll and proxy voting will also be available on the Company's website, www.okyopharma.com.

Enquiries:
OKYO Pharma LimitedGary S. Jacob,
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +44 (0)20 7495 2379
Gabriele Cerrone,
Non-Executive Chairman
Optiva Securities Limited (Broker)
Robert Emmet Tel: +44 (0)20 3981 4173



OKYO PHARMA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.