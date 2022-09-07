

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's economic growth moderated as initially estimated in the second quarter, data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.



On an unadjusted basis, GDP expanded 5.3 percent annually in the June quarter, slower than the 6.4 percent rise in the preceding thee-month period. That was in line with flash data published on August 17.



On the expenditure side, total final consumption grew 4.6 percent annually in the second quarter and gross fixed capital formation increased 0.6 percent.



Meanwhile, net exports showed a negative growth of 7.2 percent, as imports grew more rapidly than exports.



Similarly, seasonally adjusted GDP growth slowed to 5.3 percent from 6.4 percent in the previous quarter, confirming the previous estimate.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de