Mittwoch, 07.09.2022
Final Countdown vor Ad-hoc mit massiven Auswirkungen?
GlobeNewswire
07.09.2022 | 16:17
Summary of Bigbank AS webinar introducing public subordinated bond offering

On September 7, 2022, Bigbank AS held webinar introducing the issue of the
public offering of Bigbank AS subordinated bonds in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania,
where Bigbank AS management board members Martin Länts and Argo Kiltsmann
presented overview of Bigbank AS group, including business results and plans
for future, and also the terms of the ongoing subordinated bond issue. 

Bigbank AS would like to thank all participants. Webinar recording is available
https://bit.ly/3erhQfe . 

Additional information about the public subordinated bond issue can be found
also at https://investor.bigbank.eu. 





Argo Kiltsmann
Member of the board
e-mail: Argo.Kiltsmann@bigbank.ee
