Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2022) - Pool Safe Inc. (TSXV: POOL) ("Pool Safe" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate amount of 4,461,487 stock options (the "Options") to a certain director or consultant of the Company pursuant to its omnibus incentive plan which was approved by the shareholders of the Company on December 1, 2022. This issuance of Options has three separate vesting terms, with each third vesting upon achieving specific milestones. Once vested the Options may be exercised at a price of $0.05 per Option for a period of ten years from the date of grant. The grant of Options remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Pool Safe Inc.

Pool Safe Inc. designs, develops and distributes a product known as the "PoolSafe", which functions as a multi-purpose personal poolside attendant. The PoolSafe is designed to provide safety, convenience and peace of mind for hotels, resorts, waterparks and cruise ship guests. Functions include: lockable safe, solar-powered charger for USB compatible electronic devices including phones, cameras and tablets, in addition to a server call-button, a beverage cooler and holders. Conveniently located alongside pool or beach lounge chairs, the PoolSafe is a unique way of providing vacationers with a comforting sense of security for their belongings, while they enjoy their vacation. For more information please visit www.poolsafeinc.com.

Pool Safe Inc. is a fully reporting publicly traded company which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "POOL".

