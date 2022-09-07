New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2022) - US-based tech firm, Latent Knowledge, has announced the invention of a new search engine, LitView, aimed at streamlining the academic research process. The system is fuelled by artificial intelligence, and enables students to sift through articles, publications and resources more efficiently compared to existing methods.

During the pandemic, 40% of students reported experiencing burnout, and when face-to-face classes returned, this number leapt up to 71%. Studies have identified two of the most common sources of academic stress as being excessive assignments and poor time management. While time management is a discipline that differs from person to person, nonetheless, Latent Knowledge is striving to ease the workload burden that is currently being experienced by students, and to in turn reduce the likelihood of burnout. As academic pressures intensify, the firm's new search engine is setting out to reduce the amount of time wasted digging through files and journals in search of a nugget of relevance.

Senior officials from the company underline that this will prove particularly useful for those studying for interdisciplinary degrees. LitView can sort through hundreds of articles at a time and quickly identify the optimum resources. It presents the results in a clustered 3D format, rather than in a list, and highlights which articles have the highest concentration of overlaps with the student's project of interest. LitView even allows students to upload their existing research notes or their part-finished dissertation, and the platform then flags up relevant articles based on this.

Currently, most academics are forced to spend hours scrolling through reams of content on search engines or the University's digital libraries, before they can find information that might apply to their specific niche. A global survey showcased how 89% of information searches carried out by college students begin from the starting-point of a traditional search engine.

LitView has already been trialed with promising results at the United States Military Academy at West Point, with pilots also being rolled out across institutions such as King's College in London and the Harvard Graduate School of Education.

"When creating LitView, we were keen for it to be discipline-agnostic. At the moment, interdisciplinary students in particular struggle when it comes to undertaking research. With LitView, we are excited to be able to provide students in any field with a streamlined solution, and one that bypasses the time-consuming and arduous task of sieving through reams of material - most of which is irrelevant to your project," emphasizes James Reilly, CEO and founder of Latent Knowledge.

Through this newly unveiled search engine, LitView, Latent Knowledge is hoping to accelerate the use of digitization as a means of enhancing the academic research process. The company is aspiring to help educational institutions to integrate this technology into their learning systems. In doing so, Latent Knowledge will be providing a form of AI-based pedagogy, as opposed to simple data-retrieval, which will contribute towards the cultivation of creative and critical thinking across campuses worldwide.

Media Contact

Name: James Reilly

Email: jamie@latentknowledge.co

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/136249