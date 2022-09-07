Regulatory News:

TRANSGENE (Paris: TNG) today announced that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers its half-year financial report as of June 30, 2022.

The document is available on the Company's website: www.transgene.fr, in the "Investors/Financial information" section.

This report comprises the following documents:

2022 half-year financial statements;

Half-year management report;

Statutory Auditors' report on the 2022 half-year financial statements;

Declaration by the person responsible for this half-year financial report.

