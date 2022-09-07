Regulatory News:

ID Logistics (Paris:IDL):

Half-year financial report for the first half of 2022 is available on ID Logistics website at

ID Logistics (www.id-logistics.com)

It is also available on demand

Next report: third quarter 2022 revenues after the markets close on October 24, 2022

ABOUT ID LOGISTICS

ID Logistics managed by Eric Hémar is an international contract logistics group, with revenue of €1,911 million in 2021. ID Logistics manages 360 sites across 18 countries, representing nearly 8.0 million square meters of warehousing facilities in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, with 28,000 employees. With a client portfolio balanced between retail, industry, detail picking, healthcare and e-commerce sectors, ID Logistics is characterized by offers involving a high level of technology. Developing a social and environmental approach through a number of original projects since its creation in 2001, the Group is today resolutely committed to an ambitious CSR policy. ID Logistics is listed on Compartment A of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL).

