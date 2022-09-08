Crossfuze, a ServiceNow Elite partner, today announced the restructuring of their European sales organisation in support of the rapid growth they've experienced in the region. Now in their sixth year of operations in Europe, this restructuring is a natural evolution of their business in response to the growing market, increasingly sophisticated challenges their clients are facing and the resulting increase in demand for innovation on the ServiceNow platform.

Taking the role of senior vice president EMEA is Nick McGillivray, an 18-year industry veteran who has held overall responsibility for the EMEA organisation since Crossfuze first expanded into the region from the United States and Canada. While McGillivray continues to steward the EMEA business maintaining the unique culture, rapid growth, employee satisfaction and customer experience that has become inherent to the Crossfuze brand this new, expanded role will see McGillivray continue to serve on the global executive leadership team whilst playing a bigger part in how the global organisation standardises processes whilst leveraging the best talent and expertise from every corner of Crossfuze globally.

"It has been both rewarding and challenging to lead the EMEA business through an unprecedented few years," said McGillivray. "We now have a world-class team in place, deep industry experience in several segments and a wide range of clients that we are partnered with on a true transformation journey. The future is bright, and I am delighted to see how we continue to adapt and leverage global expertise at Crossfuze."

Moving into the role of VP of sales EMEA is Samuel Prus. Prus has been part of Crossfuze Europe since day one and has over eight years of experience in the ServiceNow ecosystem. In this new role for the organisation, responsibility for the sales, presales and marketing functions will now be unified under Prus.

"As Crossfuze has grown in EMEA, so too have the needs of our clients," said Prus. "With the expanding capability of the ServiceNow platform, our clients expect a different kind of partnership. Technical excellence is now not enough to ensure customer success. Crossfuze is leading the way in aligning at all levels of our clients' ServiceNow journey."

Rounding out the restructuring is Matt Hunkin, a seasoned sales professional in the service management industry with a number of years as a top performer at ServiceNow, who has taken on the role of regional sales director. Reporting to Prus, Hunkin will be responsible for guiding and shaping the growing sales team as Crossfuze continues to make great strides in delivering long-term customer lifetime value on the ServiceNow Platform.

"The role of the salesperson has never been more important to client success on ServiceNow," said Hunkin. "It requires knowing how to truly listen to the client's needs, understanding their strategic objectives and then connecting that to what's possible in ServiceNow. I relish the challenge and look forward to sharing my knowledge and experience with the team."

