

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Capgemini announced the acquisition of Aodigy Asia Pacific Pte Limited, a Singapore-based company, specializing in digital transformation on the Salesforce platform.



Aodigy Asia Pacific currently offers a full suite of Salesforce ecosystem customer engagement solutions, including sales optimization, customer interaction, cloud migration and business process automation, through its operations in Singapore and Vietnam.







