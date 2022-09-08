TwentyFour Income Fund - Inclusion in the LSE's FTSE 250 Index

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited ("TFIF" or the "Company")

(aclosed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128)

(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

TwentyFour Income Fund ("TFIF" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be included in the London Stock Exchange's FTSE 250 index following the latest quarterly reshuffle.

The promotion to the FTSE 250, will come into effect at the close of Friday 16 September.

TFIF targets less liquid, higher yielding European asset-backed securities (ABS). These assets are floating rate in nature and therefore the yield on these investments moves in line with the central banks raising base rates.

Trevor Ash, Chairman of TFIF, commented: "TFIF's promotion to the FTSE 250 is positive news for shareholders and the Company, as this increases the Company's stock market profile and helps diversify the investor base".

Aza Teeuwen, Portfolio Manager for TFIF, commented: "Overall we think it's a positive time for the Company, fundamental performance in the portfolio remains strong and ABS structures are robust, having been significantly strengthened since 2008. We believe shareholders should continue to benefit from rising rates and widening credit spreads".

