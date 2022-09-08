Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Überraschende Entwicklung! Mehr als ver-10-facht…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1WZTT ISIN: GG00B90J5Z95 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
08.09.2022 | 08:04
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TwentyFour Income Fund - Inclusion in the LSE's FTSE 250 Index

TwentyFour Income Fund - Inclusion in the LSE's FTSE 250 Index

PR Newswire

London, September 7

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited ("TFIF" or the "Company")
(aclosed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128)
(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

TwentyFour Income Fund ("TFIF" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be included in the London Stock Exchange's FTSE 250 index following the latest quarterly reshuffle.

The promotion to the FTSE 250, will come into effect at the close of Friday 16 September.

TFIF targets less liquid, higher yielding European asset-backed securities (ABS). These assets are floating rate in nature and therefore the yield on these investments moves in line with the central banks raising base rates.

Trevor Ash, Chairman of TFIF, commented: "TFIF's promotion to the FTSE 250 is positive news for shareholders and the Company, as this increases the Company's stock market profile and helps diversify the investor base".

Aza Teeuwen, Portfolio Manager for TFIF, commented: "Overall we think it's a positive time for the Company, fundamental performance in the portfolio remains strong and ABS structures are robust, having been significantly strengthened since 2008. We believe shareholders should continue to benefit from rising rates and widening credit spreads".

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:
Hugh Jonathan +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Matt Goss

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.