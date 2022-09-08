The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 08.09.2022
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 08.09.2022
Aktien
1 CA02148X2059 Altima Resources Ltd.
2 CNE100005D27 Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Co., Ltd.
Anleihen/ETF
1 USU2203CAG60 Coty Inc.
2 XS2532310682 Autobahnen- und Schnellstraßen-Finanzierungs-AG
3 US548661EM57 Lowe's Companies Inc.
4 DE000NLB30S2 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
5 NO0012530973 Schletter International B.V.
6 US931142EX77 Walmart Inc.
7 FR001400CHR4 ABEILLE VIE
8 FR001400CMZ7 Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel S.A. [BFCM]
9 DE000A30VN02 Bausparkasse Schwäbisch Hall AG
10 US24703TAH95 Dell International LLC/EMC Corp.
11 US455780DM52 Indonesien, Republik
12 US455780DN36 Indonesien, Republik
13 DE000A2YNWB9 ING-DiBa AG
14 US47837RAE09 Johnson Controls International PLC
15 US548661EK91 Lowe's Companies Inc.
16 XS2530506752 OP Yrityspankki Oyj
17 XS2531570112 Orsted A/S
18 XS2531570039 Orsted A/S
19 XS2531567753 Royal Bank of Canada
20 XS2532312548 Statkraft AS
21 USJ7771YNL76 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Ltd.
22 FR001400CMY0 Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel S.A. [BFCM]
23 FR001400CMX2 Frankreich, Republik
24 DE000HLB77D7 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
25 DE000HLB77B1 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
26 DE000HLB7697 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
27 DE000HLB7689 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
28 DE000HLB7614 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
29 DE000HLB76W9 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
30 US548661EN31 Lowe's Companies Inc.
31 US58013MFS89 McDonald's Corp.
32 US58013MFT62 McDonald's Corp.
33 XS2531569965 Orsted A/S
34 US931142EW94 Walmart Inc.
35 US931142EZ26 Walmart Inc.
36 US931142EY50 Walmart Inc.
37 IE0002UTLE51 HSBC World ESG Biodiversity Screened Equity UCITS ETF
38 CH1184151731 Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe ETN
