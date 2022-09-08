The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 08.09.2022Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 08.09.2022Aktien1 CA02148X2059 Altima Resources Ltd.2 CNE100005D27 Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Co., Ltd.Anleihen/ETF1 USU2203CAG60 Coty Inc.2 XS2532310682 Autobahnen- und Schnellstraßen-Finanzierungs-AG3 US548661EM57 Lowe's Companies Inc.4 DE000NLB30S2 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-5 NO0012530973 Schletter International B.V.6 US931142EX77 Walmart Inc.7 FR001400CHR4 ABEILLE VIE8 FR001400CMZ7 Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel S.A. [BFCM]9 DE000A30VN02 Bausparkasse Schwäbisch Hall AG10 US24703TAH95 Dell International LLC/EMC Corp.11 US455780DM52 Indonesien, Republik12 US455780DN36 Indonesien, Republik13 DE000A2YNWB9 ING-DiBa AG14 US47837RAE09 Johnson Controls International PLC15 US548661EK91 Lowe's Companies Inc.16 XS2530506752 OP Yrityspankki Oyj17 XS2531570112 Orsted A/S18 XS2531570039 Orsted A/S19 XS2531567753 Royal Bank of Canada20 XS2532312548 Statkraft AS21 USJ7771YNL76 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Ltd.22 FR001400CMY0 Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel S.A. [BFCM]23 FR001400CMX2 Frankreich, Republik24 DE000HLB77D7 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale25 DE000HLB77B1 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale26 DE000HLB7697 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale27 DE000HLB7689 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale28 DE000HLB7614 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale29 DE000HLB76W9 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale30 US548661EN31 Lowe's Companies Inc.31 US58013MFS89 McDonald's Corp.32 US58013MFT62 McDonald's Corp.33 XS2531569965 Orsted A/S34 US931142EW94 Walmart Inc.35 US931142EZ26 Walmart Inc.36 US931142EY50 Walmart Inc.37 IE0002UTLE51 HSBC World ESG Biodiversity Screened Equity UCITS ETF38 CH1184151731 Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe ETN