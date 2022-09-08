DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 08-Sep-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

08 September 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 07 September 2022 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,000 0 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.9890 N/A Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.9850 N/A Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.9871 N/A

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 694,114,093 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 4,279 0.9870 XDUB 08:55:41 00026801117TRDU1 1,646 0.9870 XDUB 09:53:30 00026801450TRDU1 139 0.9870 XDUB 09:53:30 00026801449TRDU1 104 0.9870 XDUB 09:53:30 00026801447TRDU1 178 0.9870 XDUB 09:53:30 00026801448TRDU1 3,988 0.9860 XDUB 10:03:57 00026801496TRDU1 2,215 0.9850 XDUB 10:07:10 00026801516TRDU1 2,320 0.9870 XDUB 11:48:05 00026801982TRDU1 2,205 0.9870 XDUB 11:48:05 00026801983TRDU1 2,320 0.9890 XDUB 11:48:05 00026801981TRDU1 193 0.9880 XDUB 13:02:30 00026802193TRDU1 189 0.9880 XDUB 13:05:00 00026802201TRDU1 139 0.9880 XDUB 13:05:00 00026802202TRDU1 738 0.9880 XDUB 13:09:18 00026802209TRDU1 187 0.9880 XDUB 13:09:18 00026802207TRDU1 1,227 0.9880 XDUB 13:09:18 00026802208TRDU1 182 0.9880 XDUB 13:09:28 00026802210TRDU1 1,065 0.9860 XDUB 13:13:30 00026802289TRDU1 1,109 0.9860 XDUB 13:13:30 00026802288TRDU1 357 0.9850 XDUB 13:21:49 00026802371TRDU1 1,714 0.9850 XDUB 13:21:50 00026802372TRDU1 2,208 0.9870 XDUB 14:24:02 00026802830TRDU1 177 0.9870 XDUB 14:24:02 00026802829TRDU1 977 0.9880 XDUB 14:40:23 00026802927TRDU1 852 0.9880 XDUB 14:46:40 00026802963TRDU1 105 0.9880 XDUB 14:46:40 00026802964TRDU1 679 0.9880 XDUB 14:52:28 00026803006TRDU1 640 0.9880 XDUB 14:56:49 00026803025TRDU1 635 0.9880 XDUB 15:00:59 00026803134TRDU1 1,702 0.9880 XDUB 15:05:15 00026803201TRDU1 559 0.9880 XDUB 15:05:15 00026803200TRDU1 559 0.9880 XDUB 15:20:20 00026803295TRDU1 117 0.9880 XDUB 15:20:20 00026803296TRDU1 1,368 0.9880 XDUB 15:20:20 00026803297TRDU1 998 0.9880 XDUB 15:34:24 00026803401TRDU1 387 0.9880 XDUB 15:34:24 00026803402TRDU1 312 0.9880 XDUB 15:34:24 00026803403TRDU1 3 0.9880 XDUB 15:34:24 00026803404TRDU1 4,488 0.9860 XDUB 15:44:21 00026803562TRDU1 1,740 0.9880 XDUB 16:13:12 00026803919TRDU1 367 0.9880 XDUB 16:13:12 00026803920TRDU1 844 0.9880 XDUB 16:20:22 00026804089TRDU1 511 0.9880 XDUB 16:20:22 00026804090TRDU1 883 0.9880 XDUB 16:20:22 00026804091TRDU1 844 0.9880 XDUB 16:25:11 00026804154TRDU1 1,551 0.9880 XDUB 16:25:11 00026804155TRDU1

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 186630 EQS News ID: 1437805 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1437805&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 08, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)