Donnerstag, 08.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Elvis – 21 Tage bis zur „Wiederauferstehung“!
WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
Frankfurt
08.09.22
08:04 Uhr
0,981 Euro
+0,008
+0,82 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
08.09.2022 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 08-Sep-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

08 September 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 07 September 2022 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           50,000     0 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR0.9890     N/A 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR0.9850     N/A 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.9871     N/A

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 694,114,093 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
4,279      0.9870        XDUB     08:55:41      00026801117TRDU1 
1,646      0.9870        XDUB     09:53:30      00026801450TRDU1 
139       0.9870        XDUB     09:53:30      00026801449TRDU1 
104       0.9870        XDUB     09:53:30      00026801447TRDU1 
178       0.9870        XDUB     09:53:30      00026801448TRDU1 
3,988      0.9860        XDUB     10:03:57      00026801496TRDU1 
2,215      0.9850        XDUB     10:07:10      00026801516TRDU1 
2,320      0.9870        XDUB     11:48:05      00026801982TRDU1 
2,205      0.9870        XDUB     11:48:05      00026801983TRDU1 
2,320      0.9890        XDUB     11:48:05      00026801981TRDU1 
193       0.9880        XDUB     13:02:30      00026802193TRDU1 
189       0.9880        XDUB     13:05:00      00026802201TRDU1 
139       0.9880        XDUB     13:05:00      00026802202TRDU1 
738       0.9880        XDUB     13:09:18      00026802209TRDU1 
187       0.9880        XDUB     13:09:18      00026802207TRDU1 
1,227      0.9880        XDUB     13:09:18      00026802208TRDU1 
182       0.9880        XDUB     13:09:28      00026802210TRDU1 
1,065      0.9860        XDUB     13:13:30      00026802289TRDU1 
1,109      0.9860        XDUB     13:13:30      00026802288TRDU1 
357       0.9850        XDUB     13:21:49      00026802371TRDU1 
1,714      0.9850        XDUB     13:21:50      00026802372TRDU1 
2,208      0.9870        XDUB     14:24:02      00026802830TRDU1 
177       0.9870        XDUB     14:24:02      00026802829TRDU1 
977       0.9880        XDUB     14:40:23      00026802927TRDU1 
852       0.9880        XDUB     14:46:40      00026802963TRDU1 
105       0.9880        XDUB     14:46:40      00026802964TRDU1 
679       0.9880        XDUB     14:52:28      00026803006TRDU1 
640       0.9880        XDUB     14:56:49      00026803025TRDU1 
635       0.9880        XDUB     15:00:59      00026803134TRDU1 
1,702      0.9880        XDUB     15:05:15      00026803201TRDU1 
559       0.9880        XDUB     15:05:15      00026803200TRDU1 
559       0.9880        XDUB     15:20:20      00026803295TRDU1 
117       0.9880        XDUB     15:20:20      00026803296TRDU1 
1,368      0.9880        XDUB     15:20:20      00026803297TRDU1 
998       0.9880        XDUB     15:34:24      00026803401TRDU1 
387       0.9880        XDUB     15:34:24      00026803402TRDU1 
312       0.9880        XDUB     15:34:24      00026803403TRDU1 
3        0.9880        XDUB     15:34:24      00026803404TRDU1 
4,488      0.9860        XDUB     15:44:21      00026803562TRDU1 
1,740      0.9880        XDUB     16:13:12      00026803919TRDU1 
367       0.9880        XDUB     16:13:12      00026803920TRDU1 
844       0.9880        XDUB     16:20:22      00026804089TRDU1 
511       0.9880        XDUB     16:20:22      00026804090TRDU1 
883       0.9880        XDUB     16:20:22      00026804091TRDU1 
844       0.9880        XDUB     16:25:11      00026804154TRDU1 
1,551      0.9880        XDUB     16:25:11      00026804155TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  186630 
EQS News ID:  1437805 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1437805&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 08, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
