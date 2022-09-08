Vonage, a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, announced today that Barry Callebaut, one of the world's leading manufacturers of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products, has selected the Vonage Contact Center (VCC) for Salesforce solution to help optimise customer communications and enhance its operations.

Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the Barry Callebaut Group is a Belgian-Swiss cocoa processor and chocolate manufacturer, with an average annual production of 2.2 million tonnes of cocoa and chocolate. From sourcing and processing cocoa beans to producing some of the finest chocolates, including chocolate fillings, decorations, and compounds, the Group runs more than 60 production facilities worldwide and employs a diverse and dedicated global workforce of more than 12,000 people.

"Vonage Contact Center for Salesforce will enable our EMEA customer care agents to manage enquiries, benefit from actionable insights and drive a better overall customer and employee experience," comments Magali Wauters, Customer Experience Training Manager at Barry Callebaut. "Vonage has provided us with a single, flexible and scalable cloud communications solution that will help us deliver a consistent and personalised customer experience at every touchpoint."

Barry Callebaut chose Vonage for its deep Salesforce integration, omnichannel capabilities, and secure, reliable customer interactions. Vonage delivers a unified, end-to-end communication experience because it owns the entire technology stack, from contact centres to unified communications, to APIs and AI. The Vonage Contact Center integrates all communications channels without expensive, disruptive hardware changes and plugs straight into Salesforce, enhancing internal processes and increasing efficiency.

"Additionally, the Vonage Contact Center solution was implemented during the pandemic, when we weren't able to meet our Vonage team physically," comments Tom Van Lierde, Senior Business Analyst at Barry Callebaut, "What was most impressive was that we still managed to have an on-time and smooth delivery of the project, which underlines the professionalism and experience of our technology partner."

"The demand for organisations to deliver personalised, intelligent experiences, irrespective of channel, has never been greater," comments Paul Turner, Vice President, Strategic Accounts for Vonage. "Vonage has one of the most complete and global sets of solutions in the market and we are delighted to be helping Barry Callebaut make meaningful connections with its European customer base, creating the best possible experience."

With Salesforce integration at the heart of Vonage's contact centre solution, agents have the ability to access all of the tools a cloud-based contact centre solution provides, all within the same environment. This includes the ability to route calls to appropriate agents to address immediate customer needs, connect with customers worldwide, and customise dashboards with real-time performance data and analytics.

