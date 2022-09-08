A new eligibility assessment launched by ScottHall.co is helping small to medium-sized business owners determine if they qualify for pandemic relief fund rebates through the federal ERTC program.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2022) - The new assessment launched by ScottHall.co helps employers that kept staff members on their payroll throughout all or part of the pandemic find out if they qualify for tax rebates from the federal government through the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) program.

Employee Retention Tax Credit Eligibility Assessment Launched by ScottHall.co

The new eligibility assessment can be completed by employers in approximately one minute, by answering a few simple questions. It requires no proprietary business information and is available for all employers with fewer than 500 full-time W-2 employees on average.

Employers can find details about several amendments made to the ERTC program since it was first launched. These amendments, including those passed in the Consolidated Appropriations Act, have expanded the eligibility for the program and the maximum amount businesses can claim in rebates.

Using the newly launched assessment, employers can determine if they qualify for rebates even if they have already received a loan through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) or were previously ineligible for another reason. Rebates provided through the ERTC are not loans, never require repayment, and have no restrictions on how they can be spent.

The announcement details that after completing the assessment, business owners will have an opportunity to schedule a consultation with an ERTC expert, who can help them calculate their maximum allowable rebate. While individual rebates will vary, employers may claim as much as $26,000 per employee.

The frequently asked questions section included with the newly announced assessment provides detailed explanations of the most common concerns. Employers can also sign up to receive more in-depth information or to ask questions.

Completing the new assessment is the first step in the pre-qualification process that business owners can use to apply for ERTC rebates. All applications are handled by a team of ERTC specialist accountants, with refunds processed daily.

More information about the ERTC program and the no-cost eligibility assessment can be found at https://ertcquiz.com

