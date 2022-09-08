

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Crédit Agricole S.A. (CRARF.PK, CDA.L, ACA.PA) confirmed its intention to acquire about 4.8% of the capital of Crédit Agricole Egypt.



'This bears witness to its confidence in the development and the performance of Crédit Agricole Egypt. The transaction will have no impact on the CET1 ratio of Crédit Agricole S.A.,' the company said in the press release.







