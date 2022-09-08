DJ Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc (KRWL LN) Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Sep-2022 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 07-Sep-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 55.829

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1307692

CODE: KRWL LN

ISIN: LU1900066975

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1900066975 Category Code: NAV TIDM: KRWL LN Sequence No.: 186693 EQS News ID: 1438027 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1438027&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 08, 2022 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)