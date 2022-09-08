DJ Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (USIC LN) Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Sep-2022 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 06-Sep-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 8.55

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 761000

CODE: USIC LN

ISIN: LU1285959885

