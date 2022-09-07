MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced results for the three and six months ended July 31, 2022 (FYE 2023). Revenue for the three months ended July 31, 2022 was $223 million on a GAAP basis representing 3.9% year-over-year growth and $224 million on a non-GAAP basis, representing 3.7% year-over-year growth. Revenue for the six months ended July 31, 2022 was $441 million on a GAAP basis, representing 6.1% year-over-year growth, and $443 million on a non-GAAP basis, representing 6.1% year-over-year growth. For the three months ended July 31, 2022, net loss per share was $(0.12) on a GAAP basis and diluted EPS was $0.56 on a non-GAAP basis. For the six months ended July 31, 2022, net loss per share was $(0.19) on a GAAP basis and diluted EPS was $1.07 on a non-GAAP basis.

Second Quarter Highlights

GAAP Non-GAAP Reported Constant Currency Reported Constant Currency Non-GAAP Constant Currency Growth Revenue $223 million $229 million $224 million $229 million 6% Cloud Revenue $118 million $121 million $119 million $122 million 29%

New PLE Bookings Growth: 10% reported, 12% constant currency

10% reported, 12% constant currency Favorable Mix Shift: 65% of New PLE bookings came from SaaS (up from 53% in Q2 of the prior year)

65% of New PLE bookings came from SaaS (up from 53% in Q2 of the prior year) New Customer Additions: Added 100+ new logos

"I am pleased to report another strong quarter with strong momentum across key cloud KPIs driven by brands looking to close the engagement capacity gap. We had many significant wins from existing and new customers and delivered another quarter of double-digit New Perpetual License Equivalent (PLE) Bookings growth with our bookings mix continuing to shift to SaaS. Non-GAAP diluted EPS also came in strong ahead of our prior guidance," said Dan Bodner, Verint CEO.

First Half Highlights

GAAP Non-GAAP Reported Constant Currency Reported Constant Currency Non-GAAP Constant Currency Growth Revenue $441 million $449 million $443 million $451 million 8% Cloud Revenue $229 million $233 million $231 million $235 million 34%

New PLE Bookings Growth: 18% reported, 19% constant currency

18% reported, 19% constant currency Favorable Mix Shift: 62% of New PLE bookings came from SaaS (up from 52% in H1 of the prior year)

62% of New PLE bookings came from SaaS (up from 52% in H1 of the prior year) New Customer Additions: Added 200+ new logos

Bodner continued, "We are pleased with our first half results which puts us on track for our annual guidance on a constant currency basis. Verint's cloud platform is differentiated, especially for organizations that want to deliver a world class customer experience while managing wage inflation, workforce retention and other workforce related challenges. Changing workforce dynamics make it more urgent for brands to deploy AI-driven solutions to help increase their workforce capacity and be able to do more with limited resources and budgets and we are well positioned to address this opportunity with our AI driven cloud platform."

FYE 2023 Outlook

Our non-GAAP annual outlook for the year ending January 31, 2023 has been adjusted to reflect FX changes in H1 and recent rates for the second half of the year:

Figures shown at mid-point

of guidance range Prior Guidance FX Adjusted Guidance Constant Currency Growth Revenue $940 million $920 million 7% Cloud Revenue $525 million $515 million 33%

Revenue : $920 million +/- 2%, reflecting 7% year-over-year growth on a constant currency basis

: $920 million +/- 2%, reflecting 7% year-over-year growth on a constant currency basis Cloud Revenue Growth: 32% to 34% year-over-year on a constant currency basis

32% to 34% year-over-year on a constant currency basis Diluted EPS: $2.50 at the midpoint of our revenue guidance, reflecting 10% year-over-year growth

Doug Robinson added, "As a reminder, about 20% of our revenue is generated in foreign currencies and given the significant changes in FX rates, we plan to discuss our results and guidance on a constant currency basis through the end of the year. At the same time, I am glad to report that FX had a minimal impact on our bottom line because we are uniquely positioned with a natural hedge. This is due to the fact that about one-third of our cost of revenue and operating expenses are in foreign currencies and therefore, the appreciating dollar reduces our non-U.S. dollar cost of revenue and operating expenses largely offsetting the revenue reduction. This natural hedge results in no real change due to FX to our bottom-line reported results and guidance."

Our non-GAAP outlook for the three months ending October 31, 2022 and year ending January 31, 2023 excludes the following GAAP measure which we are able to quantify with reasonable certainty:

Amortization of intangible assets of approximately $10 million and $39 million, for the three months ending October 31, 2022 and year ending January 31, 2023, respectively.

Our non-GAAP outlook for the three months ending October 31, 2022 and year ending January 31, 2023 excludes the following GAAP measures for which we are able to provide a range of probable significance:

Revenue adjustments are expected to be between approximately $0 million and $1 million, and $2 million and $3 million, for the three months ending October 31, 2022 and year ending January 31, 2023, respectively.

Stock-based compensation expenses are expected to be between approximately $18 million and $22 million, and $78 million and $84 million, for the three months ending October 31, 2022 and year ending January 31, 2023, respectively, assuming market prices for our common stock approximately consistent with current levels.

Costs associated with modifying our workplace following the spin-off of our former cyber intelligence business and in response to our decision to move to a hybrid work environment, including assumed lease terminations and abandonments, IT infrastructure costs, and other charges are expected to be between approximately $6 million and $8 million, and $25 million and $29 million, for the three months ending October 31, 2022 and year ending January 31, 2023, respectively.

Our non-GAAP guidance does not include the potential impact of any in-process business acquisitions that may close after the date hereof, and, unless otherwise specified, reflects foreign currency exchange rates approximately consistent with current rates.

We are unable, without unreasonable efforts, to provide a reconciliation for other GAAP measures which are excluded from our non-GAAP outlook, including the impact of future business acquisitions or acquisition expenses, future restructuring expenses, and non-GAAP income tax adjustments due to the level of unpredictability and uncertainty associated with these items. For these same reasons, we are unable to assess the probable significance of these excluded items. While historical results may not be indicative of future results, actual amounts for the three and six months ended July 31, 2022 and 2021 for the GAAP measures excluded from our non-GAAP outlook appear in Tables 2, 3 and 4 of this press release.

Conference Call Information

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures presented for completed periods to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, please see the tables below as well as "Supplemental Information About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Operating Metrics" at the end of this press release.

About Verint Systems Inc.

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world's most iconic brands - including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies - build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data, and experiences across the enterprise. The Verint Customer Engagement portfolio draws on the latest advancements in AI and analytics, an open cloud architecture, and The Science of Customer Engagement™ to help customers close The Engagement Capacity Gap™.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company™. Learn more at Verint.com.

Cautions About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results or conditions to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause our actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations include, among others: uncertainties regarding the impact of changes in macroeconomic and/or global conditions, including as a result of slowdowns, recessions, inflation, economic instability, political unrest, armed conflicts (such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine), natural disasters, climate change or other environmental issues, or outbreaks of disease, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the resulting impact on information technology spending by enterprises or government customers, on our business; risks that our customers delay, cancel, or refrain from placing orders, refrain from renewing subscriptions or service contracts, or are unable to honor contractual commitments or payment obligations due to liquidity issues or other challenges in their budgets and business; risks that restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic or actions taken in response to the pandemic adversely impact our operations or our ability to fulfill orders, complete implementations, or recognize revenue; risks associated with our ability to keep pace with technological advances and challenges and evolving industry standards; to adapt to changing market potential from area to area within our markets; and to successfully develop, launch, and drive demand for new, innovative, high-quality products that meet or exceed customer challenges and needs, while simultaneously preserving our legacy businesses and migrating away from areas of commoditization; risks due to aggressive competition in all of our markets and our ability to keep pace with competitors, some of whom have greater resources than us, including in areas such as sales and marketing, branding, technological innovation and development, recruiting and retention, and growth; risks associated with our ability to properly execute on our cloud transition, including increased importance of subscription renewal rates, and risk of increased variability in our period-to-period results based on the mix, terms, and timing of our transactions; risks relating to our ability to properly execute on growth or strategic initiatives, manage investments in our business and operations, and enhance our existing operations and infrastructure, including the proper prioritization and allocation of limited financial and other resources; risks associated with our ability to or costs to retain, recruit , and train qualified personnel in regions in which we operate either physically or remotely, including in new markets and growth areas we may enter, due to competition for talent, increasing labor costs, applicable regulatory requirements such as vaccination mandates, or otherwise; challenges associated with selling sophisticated solutions, including with respect to longer sales cycles, more complex sales processes, and assisting customers in understanding and realizing the benefits of our solutions, as well as with developing, offering, implementing, and maintaining a broad solution portfolio; risks that we may be unable to maintain, expand, and enable our relationships with partners as part of our growth strategy; risks associated with our reliance on cloud hosting providers and other third-party suppliers, partners, or original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") for certain services, products, or components, including companies that may compete with us or work with our competitors; risks associated with our significant international operations, exposure to regions subject to political or economic instability, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, and challenges associated with a significant portion of our cash being held overseas; risks associated with a significant part of our business coming from government contracts and associated procurement processes and regulatory requirements; risks associated with our ability to identify suitable targets for acquisition or investment or successfully compete for, consummate, and implement mergers and acquisitions, including risks associated with valuations, legacy liabilities, reputational considerations, capital constraints, costs and expenses, maintaining profitability levels, expansion into new areas, management distraction, post-acquisition integration activities, and potential asset impairments; risks associated with complex and changing domestic and foreign regulatory environments, including, among others, with respect to data privacy and protection, government contracts, anti-corruption, trade compliance, climate change or other environmental, social and governance matters, tax, and labor matters, relating to our own operations, the products and services we offer, and/or the use of our solutions by our customers; risks associated with the mishandling or perceived mishandling of sensitive or confidential information and data, including personally identifiable information or other information that may belong to our customers or other third parties, including in connection with our software as a service ("SaaS") or other hosted or managed services offerings or when we are asked to perform service or support; risks that our solutions or services, or those of third-party suppliers, partners, or OEMs which we use in or with our offerings or otherwise rely on, including third-party hosting platforms, may contain defects, develop operational problems, or be vulnerable to cyber-attacks; risk of security vulnerabilities or lapses, including cyber-attacks, information technology system breaches, failures, or disruptions; risks that our intellectual property rights may not be adequate to protect our business or assets or that others may make claims on our intellectual property, claim infringement on their intellectual property rights, or claim a violation of their license rights, including relative to free or open source components we may use; risks associated with significant leverage resulting from our current debt position or our ability to incur additional debt, including with respect to liquidity considerations, covenant limitations and compliance, fluctuations in interest rates, dilution considerations (with respect to our convertible notes), and our ability to maintain our credit ratings; risks that we may experience liquidity or working capital issues and related risks that financing sources may be unavailable to us on reasonable terms or at all; risks arising as a result of contingent or other obligations or liabilities assumed in our acquisition of our former parent company, Comverse Technology, Inc. ("CTI"), or associated with formerly being consolidated with, and part of a consolidated tax group with, CTI, or as a result of the successor to CTI's business operations, Mavenir Inc., being unwilling or unable to provide us with certain indemnities to which we are entitled; risks associated with changing accounting principles or standards, tax laws and regulations, tax rates, and the continuing availability of expected tax benefits; risks relating to the adequacy of our existing infrastructure, systems, processes, policies, procedures, internal controls, and personnel, and our ability to successfully implement and maintain enhancements to the foregoing, for our current and future operations and reporting needs, including related risks of financial statement omissions, misstatements, restatements, or filing delays; risks associated with market volatility in the prices of our common stock and convertible notes based on our performance, third-party publications or speculation, or other factors and risks associated with actions of activist stockholders; risks associated with Apax Partners' significant ownership position and potential that its interests will not be aligned with those of our common stockholders; and risks associated with the 2021 spin-off of our former Cyber Intelligence Solutions business, including the possibility that the spin-off transaction does not achieve the benefits anticipated, does not qualify as a tax-free transaction, or exposes us to unexpected claims or liabilities. We assume no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, except as otherwise required by law. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2022, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2022, when filed, and other filings we make with the SEC.

VERINT, VERINT DA VINCI, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, BOUNDLESS CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT, THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP and THE SCIENCE OF CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

Table 1 VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

July 31, Six Months Ended

July 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Recurring $ 166,440 $ 156,178 $ 325,807 $ 300,631 Nonrecurring 56,459 58,439 114,998 114,890 Total revenue 222,899 214,617 440,805 415,521 Cost of revenue: Recurring 40,852 37,636 81,880 75,712 Nonrecurring 30,700 30,505 62,768 60,385 Amortization of acquired technology 3,553 4,426 7,192 8,810 Total cost of revenue 75,105 72,567 151,840 144,907 Gross profit 147,794 142,050 288,965 270,614 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 33,956 31,792 64,903 60,940 Selling, general and administrative 105,705 91,376 208,587 179,022 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 6,623 7,345 13,467 14,673 Total operating expenses 146,284 130,513 286,957 254,635 Operating income 1,510 11,537 2,008 15,979 Other income (expense), net: Interest income 498 23 697 46 Interest expense (1,863 ) (2,199 ) (3,364 ) (7,218 ) Losses on early retirements of debt — — — (2,474 ) Other income, net 467 156 2,141 4,206 Total other expense, net (898 ) (2,020 ) (526 ) (5,440 ) Income before provision for income taxes 612 9,517 1,482 10,539 Provision for income taxes 2,848 4,201 3,144 4,129 Net (loss) income (2,236 ) 5,316 (1,662 ) 6,410 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 176 316 464 611 Net (loss) income attributable to Verint Systems Inc. (2,412 ) 5,000 (2,126 ) 5,799 Dividends on preferred stock (5,200 ) (5,200 ) (10,400 ) (8,522 ) Net loss attributable to Verint Systems Inc. common shares $ (7,612 ) $ (200 ) $ (12,526 ) $ (2,723 ) Net loss per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc.: Basic $ (0.12 ) $ — $ (0.19 ) $ (0.04 ) Diluted $ (0.12 ) $ — $ (0.19 ) $ (0.04 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 64,958 65,194 64,948 65,417 Diluted 64,958 65,194 64,948 65,417

Table 2 VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP to Non-GAAP Cloud Metrics (Unaudited) Cloud Revenue Three Months Ended

July 31, Six Months Ended

July 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 SaaS revenue - GAAP $ 102,554 $ 76,384 $ 197,284 $ 139,976 Bundled SaaS revenue - GAAP 54,679 42,940 103,964 82,249 Unbundled SaaS revenue - GAAP 47,875 33,444 93,320 57,727 Optional managed services revenue - GAAP 15,778 16,872 31,691 33,330 Cloud revenue - GAAP(1)(4) $ 118,332 $ 93,256 $ 228,975 $ 173,306 Estimated SaaS revenue adjustments $ 680 $ 872 $ 1,949 $ 1,716 Estimated bundled SaaS revenue adjustments 680 872 1,949 1,654 Estimated unbundled SaaS revenue adjustments — — — 62 Estimated optional managed services revenue adjustments 52 132 112 319 Estimated cloud revenue adjustments $ 732 $ 1,004 $ 2,061 $ 2,035 SaaS revenue - non-GAAP $ 103,234 $ 77,256 $ 199,233 $ 141,692 Bundled SaaS revenue - non-GAAP 55,359 43,812 105,913 83,903 Unbundled SaaS revenue - non-GAAP 47,875 33,444 93,320 57,789 Optional managed services revenue - non-GAAP 15,830 17,004 31,803 33,649 Cloud revenue - non-GAAP(2)(4) $ 119,064 $ 94,260 $ 231,036 $ 175,341

New SaaS ACV Three Months Ended

July 31, Six Months Ended

July 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 New SaaS ACV $ 27,279 $ 26,568 $ 51,345 $ 45,372 New SaaS ACV Growth YoY 2.7 % 59.1 % 13.2 % 58.7 %

New Perpetual License Equivalent Bookings Three Months Ended

July 31, Six Months Ended

July 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 New perpetual license equivalent bookings(3)(4) $ 80,485 $ 73,059 $ 158,176 $ 134,041 New perpetual license equivalent bookings change YoY 10.2 % 17.4 % 18.0 % 22.0 % % of new perpetual license equivalent bookings from SaaS 65.0 % 52.6 % 61.5 % 51.9 %

(1) GAAP cloud revenue for the three and six months ended July 31, 2022 was $121.0 million, representing 30% year-over-year growth and $232.8 million, representing 34% year-over-year growth, respectively, on a constant currency basis.

(2) Non-GAAP cloud revenue for the three and six months ended July 31, 2022 was $121.8 million, representing 29% year-over-year growth and $234.9 million, representing 34% year-over-year growth, respectively, on a constant currency basis.

(3) New perpetual license equivalent bookings for the three and six months ended July 31, 2022 was $81.7 million, representing 11.8% year-over-year growth and $160.0 million, representing 19.3% year-over-year growth, respectively, on a constant currency basis.

(4) The foregoing measures at constant currency are calculated by translating the non-U.S. dollars portion of the current-period measure into U.S. dollars using average foreign currency exchange rates for the three and six months ended July 31, 2021, as applicable, rather than actual current-period foreign currency exchange rates.

For further information see "Supplemental Information About Constant Currency" at the end of this press release.

Table 3 VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Revenue Three Months Ended

July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Recurring revenue - GAAP $ 166,440 $ 156,178 $ 325,807 $ 300,631 Nonrecurring revenue - GAAP 56,459 58,439 114,998 114,890 Total GAAP revenue 222,899 214,617 440,805 415,521 Recurring revenue adjustments 732 1,013 2,075 2,052 Nonrecurring revenue adjustments — — — — Total revenue adjustments 732 1,013 2,075 2,052 Recurring revenue - non-GAAP 167,172 157,191 327,882 302,683 Nonrecurring revenue - non-GAAP 56,459 58,439 114,998 114,890 Total non-GAAP revenue $ 223,631 $ 215,630 $ 442,880 $ 417,573

Gross Profit and Gross Margin Three Months Ended

July 31, Six Months Ended

July 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Recurring costs $ 40,852 $ 37,636 $ 81,880 $ 75,712 Nonrecurring costs 30,700 30,505 62,768 60,385 Amortization of acquired technology 3,553 4,426 7,192 8,810 Total GAAP cost of revenue 75,105 72,567 151,840 144,907 GAAP gross profit 147,794 142,050 288,965 270,614 GAAP gross margin 66.3 % 66.2 % 65.6 % 65.1 % Revenue adjustments 732 1,013 2,075 2,052 Amortization of acquired technology 3,553 4,426 7,192 8,810 Stock-based compensation expenses 1,751 1,426 2,916 2,688 Acquisition (benefit) expenses, net (75 ) 25 176 50 Restructuring expenses 38 85 376 547 Separation expenses — — — 78 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 153,793 $ 149,025 $ 301,700 $ 284,839 Non-GAAP gross margin 68.8 % 69.1 % 68.1 % 68.2 %

Research and Development, net Three Months Ended

July 31, Six Months Ended

July 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP research and development, net $ 33,956 $ 31,792 $ 64,903 $ 60,940 As a percentage of GAAP revenue 15.2 % 14.8 % 14.7 % 14.7 % Stock-based compensation expenses (4,419 ) (2,027 ) (6,838 ) (3,800 ) Acquisition expenses, net — (56 ) (198 ) (80 ) Restructuring expenses — (129 ) (137 ) (313 ) Separation expenses — (10 ) — (467 ) Other adjustments (25 ) — (50 ) — Non-GAAP research and development, net $ 29,512 $ 29,570 $ 57,680 $ 56,280 As a percentage of non-GAAP revenue 13.2 % 13.7 % 13.0 % 13.5 %

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses Three Months Ended

July 31, Six Months Ended

July 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 105,705 $ 91,376 $ 208,587 $ 179,022 As a percentage of GAAP revenue 47.4 % 42.6 % 47.3 % 43.1 % Stock-based compensation expenses (19,524 ) (14,640 ) (34,309 ) (28,006 ) Acquisition expenses, net (114 ) (3,343 ) (1,489 ) (4,987 ) Restructuring expenses (3,809 ) (446 ) (6,483 ) (1,039 ) Separation expenses (260 ) (3,209 ) (851 ) (8,736 ) Accelerated lease costs (1,558 ) (1,468 ) (7,106 ) (1,484 ) Impairment charges (1,799 ) — (1,799 ) — Other adjustments (2,033 ) (605 ) (4,042 ) (649 ) Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 76,608 $ 67,665 $ 152,508 $ 134,121 As a percentage of non-GAAP revenue 34.3 % 31.4 % 34.4 % 32.1 %

Operating Income and Operating Margin Three Months Ended

July 31, Six Months Ended

July 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP operating income $ 1,510 $ 11,537 $ 2,008 $ 15,979 GAAP operating margin 0.7 % 5.4 % 0.5 % 3.8 % Revenue adjustments 732 1,013 2,075 2,052 Amortization of acquired technology 3,553 4,426 7,192 8,810 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 6,623 7,345 13,467 14,673 Stock-based compensation expenses 25,694 18,093 44,063 34,494 Acquisition expenses, net 39 3,424 1,863 5,117 Restructuring expenses 3,847 660 6,996 1,899 Separation expenses 260 3,219 851 9,281 Accelerated lease costs 1,558 1,468 7,106 1,484 Impairment charges 1,799 — 1,799 — Other adjustments 2,058 605 4,092 649 Non-GAAP operating income $ 47,673 $ 51,790 $ 91,512 $ 94,438 Non-GAAP operating margin 21.3 % 24.0 % 20.7 % 22.6 %

Other Expense, Net Three Months Ended

July 31, Six Months Ended

July 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP other expense, net $ (898 ) $ (2,020 ) $ (526 ) $ (5,440 ) Unrealized losses on derivatives, net — — — 14,305 Expenses and losses on debt modification or retirement — — — 2,474 Change in fair value of future tranche right — — — (15,810 ) Acquisition benefit, net — (148 ) — (3,348 ) Non-GAAP other expense, net(1) $ (898 ) $ (2,168 ) (526 ) (7,819 )

Provision for Income Taxes Three Months Ended

July 31, Six Months Ended

July 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP provision for income taxes $ 2,848 $ 4,201 $ 3,144 $ 4,129 GAAP effective income tax rate 465.4 % 44.1 % 212.1 % 39.2 % Non-GAAP tax adjustments 1,870 887 6,092 4,627 Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $ 4,718 $ 5,088 $ 9,236 $ 8,756 Non-GAAP effective income tax rate 10.1 % 10.3 % 10.2 % 10.1 %

Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Verint Systems Inc. Common Shares Three Months Ended

July 31, Six Months Ended

July 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP net loss attributable to Verint Systems Inc. common shares $ (7,612 ) $ (200 ) $ (12,526 ) $ (2,723 ) Revenue adjustments 732 1,013 2,075 2,052 Amortization of acquired technology 3,553 4,426 7,192 8,810 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 6,623 7,345 13,467 14,673 Stock-based compensation expenses 25,694 18,093 44,063 34,494 Unrealized losses on derivatives, net — — — 14,305 Expenses and losses on debt modification or retirement — — — 2,474 Change in fair value of future tranche right — — — (15,810 ) Acquisition expenses, net 39 3,276 1,863 1,769 Restructuring expenses 3,848 660 6,997 1,899 Separation expenses 260 3,219 851 9,281 Accelerated lease costs 1,558 1,468 7,106 1,484 Impairment charges 1,799 — 1,799 — Other adjustments 2,058 605 4,092 649 Non-GAAP tax adjustments (1,870 ) (887 ) (6,092 ) (4,627 ) Dividends, reversed due to assumed conversion of preferred stock(3) 5,200 5,200 — — Total adjustments 49,494 44,418 83,413 71,453 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Verint Systems Inc. common shares $ 41,882 $ 44,218 $ 70,887 $ 68,730

Diluted Net (Loss) Income Per Common Share Attributable to Verint Systems Inc. Three Months Ended

July 31, Six Months Ended

July 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP diluted net loss per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc. $ (0.12 ) $ — $ (0.19 ) $ (0.04 ) Non-GAAP diluted net income per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc.(3) $ 0.56 $ 0.58 $ 1.07 $ 1.01 GAAP weighted-average shares used in computing diluted net loss per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc. 64,958 65,194 64,948 65,417 Additional weighted-average shares applicable to non-GAAP diluted net income per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc. 10,356 10,684 1,066 2,311 Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares used in computing net income per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc.(3) 75,314 75,878 66,014 67,728

GAAP Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended

July 31, Six Months Ended

July 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP net (loss) income $ (2,236 ) $ 5,316 $ (1,662 ) $ 6,410 As a percentage of GAAP revenue (1.0 ) % 2.5 % (0.4 ) % 1.5 % Provision for income taxes 2,848 4,201 3,144 4,129 Other expense, net 898 2,020 526 5,440 Depreciation and amortization(2) 16,642 17,830 34,041 36,111 Revenue adjustments 732 1,013 2,075 2,052 Stock-based compensation expenses 25,694 18,093 44,063 34,494 Acquisition expenses, net 39 3,424 1,863 5,117 Restructuring expenses 3,749 661 6,742 1,899 Separation expenses 260 3,218 851 8,914 Accelerated lease costs 1,558 1,468 7,106 1,484 Impairment charges 1,799 — 1,799 — Other adjustments 2,058 605 4,092 649 Adjusted EBITDA $ 54,041 $ 57,849 $ 104,640 $ 106,699 As a percentage of non-GAAP revenue 24.2 % 26.8 % 23.6 % 25.6 %

Gross Debt to Net Debt (in thousands) July 31, 2022 January 31, 2022 Long-term debt $ 407,816 $ 406,954 Unamortized debt discounts and issuance costs 7,184 8,046 Gross debt 415,000 415,000 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 256,502 358,805 Restricted cash and cash equivalents, and restricted bank time deposits 23 6 Short-term investments 718 765 Net debt, excluding long-term restricted cash, cash equivalents, time deposits, and investments 157,757 55,424 Long-term restricted cash, cash equivalents, time deposits, and investments 383 409 Net debt, including long-term restricted cash, cash equivalents, time deposits, and investments $ 157,374 $ 55,015

(1) For the three months ended July 31, 2022, non-GAAP other expense, net of $0.9 million was comprised of $1.4 million of interest and other expense, net of $0.5 million of foreign exchange gains primarily related to balance sheet revaluations.

(2) Adjusted for financing fee amortization.

(3) EPS calculation includes the more dilutive of either preferred stock dividends or conversion of preferred stock shares. Conversion of the outstanding preferred shares was more dilutive in three months ended July 31, 2022 and 2021. Average shares for the calculation of adjusted diluted EPS for the six months ended July 31, 2022 and 2021, excludes shares associated with our convertible preferred stock and therefore earnings include the preferred stock dividends.

Table 4 VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP to Non-GAAP Recurring and Nonrecurring Revenue and Gross Profit (Unaudited) Recurring and Nonrecurring Revenue Three Months Ended

July 31, Six Months Ended

July 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Recurring revenue - GAAP $ 166,440 $ 156,178 $ 325,807 $ 300,631 Cloud revenue - GAAP 118,332 93,256 228,975 173,306 Support revenue - GAAP 48,108 62,922 96,832 127,325 Nonrecurring revenue - GAAP $ 56,459 $ 58,439 $ 114,998 $ 114,890 Perpetual revenue - GAAP 30,790 32,349 64,048 61,672 Professional services revenue - GAAP 25,669 26,090 50,950 53,218 Total revenue - GAAP $ 222,899 $ 214,617 $ 440,805 $ 415,521 Estimated recurring revenue adjustments $ 732 $ 1,013 $ 2,075 $ 2,052 Estimated cloud revenue adjustments 732 1,004 2,061 2,035 Estimated support revenue adjustments — 9 14 17 Estimated nonrecurring revenue adjustments $ — $ — $ — $ — Estimated perpetual revenue adjustments — — — — Estimated professional services revenue adjustments — — — — Total estimated revenue adjustments $ 732 $ 1,013 $ 2,075 $ 2,052 Recurring revenue - non-GAAP $ 167,172 $ 157,191 $ 327,882 $ 302,683 Cloud revenue - non-GAAP 119,064 94,260 231,036 175,341 Support revenue - non-GAAP 48,108 62,931 96,846 127,342 Nonrecurring revenue - non-GAAP $ 56,459 $ 58,439 $ 114,998 $ 114,890 Perpetual revenue - non-GAAP 30,790 32,349 64,048 61,672 Professional services revenue - non-GAAP 25,669 26,090 50,950 53,218 Total revenue - non-GAAP $ 223,631 $ 215,630 $ 442,880 $ 417,573

Recurring Gross Profit Three Months Ended

July 31, Six Months Ended

July 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP recurring revenue $ 166,440 $ 156,178 $ 325,807 $ 300,631 GAAP recurring costs 40,852 37,636 81,880 75,712 GAAP recurring gross profit 125,588 118,542 243,927 224,919 GAAP recurring gross margin 75.5 % 75.9 % 74.9 % 74.8 % Recurring revenue adjustments 732 1,013 2,075 2,052 Recurring stock-based compensation expenses 933 562 1,458 991 Recurring acquisition expenses, net — 25 22 50 Recurring restructuring expenses 18 91 129 444 Recurring separation expenses — — — 32 Non-GAAP recurring gross profit $ 127,271 $ 120,233 $ 247,611 $ 228,488 Non-GAAP recurring gross margin 76.1 % 76.5 % 75.5 % 75.5 %

Nonrecurring Gross Profit Three Months Ended

July 31, Six Months Ended

July 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP nonrecurring revenue $ 56,459 $ 58,439 $ 114,998 $ 114,890 GAAP nonrecurring costs 30,700 30,505 62,768 60,385 GAAP nonrecurring gross profit 25,759 27,934 52,230 54,505 GAAP nonrecurring gross margin 45.6 % 47.8 % 45.4 % 47.4 % Nonrecurring revenue adjustments — — — — Nonrecurring stock-based compensation expenses 818 864 1,458 1,697 Nonrecurring acquisition (benefit) expenses, net (75 ) — 154 — Nonrecurring restructuring expenses (benefit) 20 (6 ) 247 103 Nonrecurring separation expenses — — — 46 Non-GAAP nonrecurring gross profit $ 26,522 $ 28,792 $ 54,089 $ 56,351 Non-GAAP nonrecurring gross margin 47.0 % 49.3 % 47.0 % 49.0 %

Table 5 VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Calculation of Change in Revenue on a Constant Currency Basis (Unaudited) GAAP Revenue(2) Non-GAAP Revenue(3) (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended Six Months

Ended Three Months Ended Six Months

Ended Revenue for the three and six months ended July 31, 2021 $ 214,617 $ 415,521 $ 215,630 $ 417,573 Revenue for the three and six months ended July 31, 2022 $ 222,899 $ 440,805 $ 223,631 $ 442,880 Revenue for the three and six months ended July 31, 2022 at constant currency(1) $ 229,000 $ 449,000 $ 229,000 $ 451,000 Reported period-over-period revenue growth 3.9 % 6.1 % 3.7 % 6.1 % % impact from change in foreign currency exchange rates 2.8 % 2.0 % 2.5 % 1.9 % Constant currency period-over-period revenue growth 6.7 % 8.1 % 6.2 % 8.0 %

(1) Revenue for the three and six months ended July 31, 2022 at constant currency is calculated by translating current-period GAAP or non-GAAP foreign currency revenue (as applicable) into U.S. dollars using average foreign currency exchange rates for the three and six months ended July 31, 2021 rather than actual current-period foreign currency exchange rates.

(2) GAAP revenue denominated in non-U.S. dollar was 21% of our total GAAP revenue for the three and six months ended July 31, 2022, and 23% of our total GAAP revenue for the three and six months ended July 31, 2021. Our combined GAAP cost of revenue and operating expenses denominated in non-U.S. dollar were 31% and 32% of our total combined GAAP cost of revenue and operating expenses for the three months ended July 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Our combined GAAP cost of revenue and operating expenses denominated in non-U.S. dollar were 30% and 32% of our total combined GAAP cost of revenue and operating expenses for the six months ended July 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

(3) Non-GAAP revenue denominated in non-U.S. dollar was 21% and 23% of our total non-GAAP revenue for the three months ended July 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Non-GAAP revenue denominated in non-U.S. dollar was 22% and 23% of our total non-GAAP revenue for the six months ended July 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Our combined Non-GAAP cost of revenue and operating expenses denominated in non-U.S. dollar were 35% and 36% of our total combined Non-GAAP cost of revenue and operating expenses for the three months ended July 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Our combined Non-GAAP cost of revenue and operating expenses denominated in non-U.S. dollar were 34% and 35% of our total combined Non-GAAP cost of revenue and operating expenses for the six months ended July 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

For further information see "Supplemental Information About Constant Currency" at the end of this press release.

Table 6 VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) July 31, January 31, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2022 2022 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 256,502 $ 358,805 Short-term investments 718 765 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1.4 million and $1.3 million, respectively 148,472 193,831 Contract assets, net 43,092 42,688 Inventories 6,557 5,337 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 70,380 53,752 Total current assets 525,721 655,178 Property and equipment, net 57,514 64,090 Operating lease right-of-use assets 31,202 35,433 Goodwill 1,315,109 1,353,421 Intangible assets, net 93,370 118,254 Other assets 144,374 134,729 Total assets $ 2,167,290 $ 2,361,105 Liabilities, Temporary Equity, and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 44,573 $ 39,501 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 126,603 168,694 Contract liabilities 229,317 271,271 Total current liabilities 400,493 479,466 Long-term debt 407,816 406,954 Long-term contract liabilities 14,225 15,872 Operating lease liabilities 28,056 28,457 Other liabilities 42,024 39,456 Total liabilities 892,614 970,205 Commitments and Contingencies Temporary Equity: Preferred Stock — $0.001 par value; authorized 2,207,000 shares Series A Preferred Stock; 200,000 shares issued and outstanding at July 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022, respectively; aggregate liquidation preference and redemption value of $200,867 and $206,067 at July 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022, respectively. 200,628 200,628 Series B Preferred Stock; 200,000 shares issued and outstanding at July 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022, respectively; aggregate liquidation preference and redemption value of $200,867 and $206,067 at July 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022, respectively. 235,693 235,693 Total temporary equity 436,321 436,321 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock — $0.001 par value; authorized 240,000,000 and 120,000,000 shares; issued 65,208,000 and 66,211,000 shares; outstanding 65,208,000 and 66,211,000 shares at July 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022, respectively. 65 66 Additional paid-in capital 1,054,873 1,125,152 Accumulated deficit (56,635 ) (54,509 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (162,307 ) (118,515 ) Total Verint Systems Inc. stockholders' equity 835,996 952,194 Noncontrolling interest 2,359 2,385 Total stockholders' equity 838,355 954,579 Total liabilities, temporary equity, and stockholders' equity $ 2,167,290 $ 2,361,105

Table 7 VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Six Months Ended

July 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (1,662 ) $ 6,410 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 35,348 37,669 Stock-based compensation, excluding cash-settled awards 44,053 34,489 Change in fair value of future tranche right — (15,810 ) Non-cash losses on derivative financial instruments, net — 14,374 Losses on early retirements of debt — 2,474 Other, net 7,631 (878 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business combinations: Accounts receivable 41,641 55,664 Contract assets (1,600 ) (1,334 ) Inventories (1,344 ) (206 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (28,580 ) (27,926 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (6,289 ) (27,271 ) Contract liabilities (38,626 ) (33,466 ) Deferred income taxes (301 ) (16,521 ) Other, net (3,591 ) (815 ) Net cash provided by operating activities — continuing operations 46,680 26,853 Net cash used in operating activities — discontinued operations — (12,294 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 46,680 14,559 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for business combinations, including adjustments, net of cash acquired — (7,000 ) Purchases of property and equipment (10,160 ) (7,575 ) Maturities and sales of investments 250 45,640 Purchases of investments (250 ) — Cash paid for capitalized software development costs (3,816 ) (3,697 ) Change in restricted bank time deposits, and other investing activities, net 22 22 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (13,954 ) 27,390 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock — 198,731 Proceeds from borrowings — 315,000 Repayments of borrowings and other financing obligations (1,675 ) (311,335 ) Settlement of 2014 Notes — (386,887 ) Purchases of capped calls — (41,060 ) Payments of debt-related costs (224 ) (10,531 ) Purchases of treasury stock and common stock for retirement (105,666 ) (75,460 ) Preferred stock dividend payments (20,800 ) (12,856 ) Distributions paid to noncontrolling interest (490 ) (245 ) Payment for termination of interest rate swap — (16,502 ) Net cash transferred to Cognyte Software Ltd. — (114,657 ) Dividend and other settlements received from Cognyte Software Ltd. — 38,280 Payments of contingent consideration for business combinations (financing portion), and other financing activities (3,582 ) (4,390 ) Net cash used in financing activities (132,437 ) (421,912 ) Foreign currency effects on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents (2,575 ) 340 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents (102,286 ) (379,623 ) Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, beginning of period 358,868 700,133 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, end of period $ 256,582 $ 320,510 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents at end of period to the condensed consolidated balance sheets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 256,502 $ 320,439 Restricted cash and cash equivalents included in restricted cash and cash equivalents, and restricted bank time deposits — 14 Restricted cash and cash equivalents included in prepaid expenses and other current assets 23 — Restricted cash and cash equivalents included in other assets 57 57 Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents $ 256,582 $ 320,510

Verint Systems Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Operating Metrics

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, consisting of non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP recurring revenue, non-GAAP nonrecurring revenue, non-GAAP perpetual revenue, non-GAAP support revenue, non-GAAP professional services revenue, non-GAAP cloud revenue, non-GAAP SaaS revenue, non-GAAP bundled SaaS revenue, non-GAAP unbundled SaaS revenue, non-GAAP optional managed services revenue, non-GAAP recurring gross profit and gross margins, non-GAAP nonrecurring gross profit and gross margins, non-GAAP gross profit and gross margins, non-GAAP research and development, net, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating income and operating margins, non-GAAP other income (expense), net, non-GAAP provision for (benefit from) income taxes and non-GAAP effective income tax rate, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Verint Systems Inc. common shares, non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc., adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margins, net debt and constant currency measures. The tables above include a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure for completed periods presented in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures, used in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business by:

facilitating the comparison of our financial results and business trends between periods, by excluding certain items that either can vary significantly in amount and frequency, are based upon subjective assumptions, or in certain cases are unplanned for or difficult to forecast,

facilitating the comparison of our financial results and business trends with other technology companies who publish similar non-GAAP measures, and

allowing investors to see and understand key supplementary metrics used by our management to run our business, including for budgeting and forecasting, resource allocation, and compensation matters.

We also make these non-GAAP financial measures available because a number of our investors have informed us that they find this supplemental information useful.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation, as substitutes for, or superior to, comparable GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures we present have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP, and these non-GAAP financial measures should only be used to evaluate our results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures do not represent discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business, and we may in the future incur expenses similar to or in addition to the adjustments made in these non-GAAP financial measures. Other companies may calculate similar non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Our non-GAAP financial measures are calculated by making the following adjustments to our GAAP financial measures:

Revenue adjustments. We exclude from our non-GAAP revenue the impact of fair value adjustments required under GAAP relating to cloud services and customer support contracts acquired in a business acquisition, which would have otherwise been recognized on a stand-alone basis. We believe that it is useful for investors to understand the total amount of revenue that we and the acquired company would have recognized on a stand-alone basis under GAAP, absent the accounting adjustment associated with the business acquisition. Our non-GAAP revenue also reflects certain adjustments from aligning an acquired company's revenue recognition policies to our policies. We believe that our non-GAAP revenue measure helps management and investors understand our revenue trends and serves as a useful measure of ongoing business performance.

Amortization of acquired technology and other acquired intangible assets. When we acquire an entity, we are required under GAAP to record the fair values of the intangible assets of the acquired entity and amortize those assets over their useful lives. We exclude the amortization of acquired intangible assets, including acquired technology, from our non-GAAP financial measures because they are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the timing and size of acquisitions. We also exclude these amounts to provide easier comparability of pre- and post-acquisition operating results.

Stock-based compensation expenses. We exclude stock-based compensation expenses related to restricted stock unit and performance stock unit awards, stock bonus programs, bonus share programs, and other stock-based awards from our non-GAAP financial measures. We evaluate our performance both with and without these measures because stock-based compensation is typically a non-cash expense and can vary significantly over time based on the timing, size and nature of awards granted, and is influenced in part by certain factors which are generally beyond our control, such as the volatility of the price of our common stock. In addition, measurement of stock-based compensation is subject to varying valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions, and therefore we believe that excluding stock-based compensation from our non-GAAP financial measures allows for meaningful comparisons of our current operating results to our historical operating results and to other companies in our industry.

Unrealized gains and losses on certain derivatives, net. We exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures unrealized gains and losses on certain derivatives which are not designated as hedges under accounting guidance. We exclude unrealized gains and losses on foreign currency derivatives that serve as economic hedges against variability in the cash flows of recognized assets or liabilities, or of forecasted transactions. These contracts, if designated as hedges under accounting guidance, would be considered "cash flow" hedges. These unrealized gains and losses are excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures because they are non-cash transactions which are highly variable from period to period. Upon settlement of these foreign currency derivatives, any realized gain or loss is included in our non-GAAP financial measures.

Expenses and losses on debt modification or retirement. We exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures losses on early retirements of debt attributable to refinancing or repaying our debt, and expenses incurred to modify debt terms, because we believe they are not reflective of our ongoing operations.

Change in fair value of future tranche right. On December 4, 2019, we entered into an Investment Agreement with an affiliate of Apax Partners (the "Apax Investor"), whereby the Apax Investor agreed to make an investment in us of up to $400.0 million of convertible preferred stock. In connection with the Apax Investor's first $200.0 million investment on May 7, 2020 (for 200,000 shares of Series A Preferred Stock), we determined that our obligation to issue, and the Apax Investor's obligation to purchase the Series B Preferred Stock in connection with the completion of the spin-off of our former Cyber Intelligence Solutions business and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions (the "Future Tranche Right") met the definition of a freestanding financial instrument. This Future Tranche Right was reported at fair value as an asset or liability on our consolidated balance sheet and was remeasured at fair value each reporting period until the settlement of the right at the time of issuance of the Series B Preferred Stock, which occurred on April 6, 2021. Changes in its fair value were recognized as a non-cash charge or benefit within other income (expense), net on the condensed consolidated statement of operations. We excluded this change in fair value of the Future Tranche Right from our non-GAAP financial measures because it was unusual in nature, could vary significantly in amount, and was unrelated to our ongoing operations.

Acquisition expenses (benefit), net. In connection with acquisition activity (including with respect to acquisitions that are not consummated), we incur expenses (benefits), including legal, accounting, and other professional fees, integration costs, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration obligations, and other costs. Integration costs may consist of information technology expenses as systems are integrated across the combined entity, consulting expenses, marketing expenses, and professional fees, as well as non-cash charges to write-off or impair the value of redundant assets. We exclude these expenses from our non-GAAP financial measures because they are unpredictable, can vary based on the size and complexity of each transaction, and are unrelated to our continuing operations or to the continuing operations of the acquired businesses.

Restructuring expenses (benefit). We exclude restructuring expenses (benefit) from our non-GAAP financial measures, which include employee termination costs, facility exit costs (except as included in Accelerated lease costs described below), certain professional fees, asset impairment charges, and other costs directly associated with resource realignments incurred in reaction to changing strategies or business conditions. All of these costs can vary significantly in amount and frequency based on the nature of the actions as well as the changing needs of our business and we believe that excluding them provides easier comparability of pre- and post-restructuring operating results.

Separation expenses. On February 1, 2021, we completed the previously announced spin-off of our former Cyber Intelligence Solutions business. We exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures expenses incurred in connection with the spin-off, including third-party advisory, accounting, legal, consulting, and other similar services related to the separation as well as costs associated with the operational separation of the two businesses, including those related to human resources, brand management, real estate, and information technology (which are included in Separation expenses to the extent not capitalized). Separation expenses also include incremental cash income taxes related to the reorganization of legal entities and operations in order to effect the separation. These costs are incremental to our normal operating expenses and are being incurred solely as a result of the separation transaction. Accordingly, we are excluding these separation expenses from our non-GAAP financial measures in order to evaluate our performance on a comparable basis.

Accelerated lease costs. We exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures accelerated facility costs and associated accelerated lease expenses due to the early termination or abandonment of certain office leases as a result of our move to a hybrid work model because these charges are not reflective of our ongoing business and operating results.

Impairment charges and other adjustments. We exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures asset impairment charges (other than those already included within restructuring or acquisition activity), IT infrastructure costs and other charges associated with modifying the workplace, rent expense for redundant facilities, gains or losses on sales of property, gains or losses on settlements of certain legal matters, and certain professional fees unrelated to our ongoing operations, all of which are unusual in nature and can vary significantly in amount and frequency.

Non-GAAP income tax adjustments. We exclude from our non-GAAP measures of net income attributable to Verint Systems Inc., our GAAP provision for (benefit from) income taxes and instead include a non-GAAP provision for income taxes, determined by applying a non-GAAP effective income tax rate to our income before provision for income taxes, as adjusted for the non-GAAP items described above. The non-GAAP effective income tax rate is generally based upon the income taxes we expect to pay in the reporting year. Our GAAP effective income tax rate can vary significantly from year to year as a result of tax law changes, settlements with tax authorities, changes in the geographic mix of earnings including acquisition activity, changes in the projected realizability of deferred tax assets, and other unusual or period-specific events, all of which can vary in size and frequency. We believe that our non-GAAP effective income tax rate removes much of this variability and facilitates meaningful comparisons of operating results across periods. Our non-GAAP effective income tax rate for the year ending January 31, 2023 is currently approximately 10% and was 11% for the year ended January 31, 2022. We evaluate our non-GAAP effective income tax rate on an ongoing basis, and it can change from time to time. Our non-GAAP income tax rate can differ materially from our GAAP effective income tax rate.

Revenue Metrics and Operating Metrics

Recurring revenue, on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, is the portion of our revenue that we believe is likely to be renewed in the future, and primarily consists of cloud revenue and initial and renewal post contract support.

Nonrecurring revenue, on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, primarily consists of our perpetual licenses, consulting, implementation and installation services, hardware, and training.

Cloud revenue primarily consists of SaaS and optional managed services.

SaaS revenue includes bundled SaaS, software with standard managed services and unbundled SaaS (including associated support) that we account for as term licenses where managed services are purchased separately.

Optional Managed Services are recurring services that are intended to improve our customers operations and reduce expenses.

New SaaS Annual Contract Value (ACV) includes the annualized contract value of all new SaaS contracts received within the period; in cases where SaaS is offered to partners through usage-based contracts, we include the incremental value of usage contracts over a rolling four quarters.

New Perpetual License Equivalent Bookings are used to normalize between perpetual and SaaS bookings and measure overall software bookings growth. We calculate New Perpetual License Equivalent Bookings by adding to perpetual licenses an amount equal to New SaaS ACV bookings multiplied by a conversion factor that normalizes the mix of bundled and unbundled SaaS and perpetual bookings in a given period. The conversion factor used is based on our order mix and may change from period to period. Management uses perpetual license equivalent bookings to understand our performance, including our software bookings growth and SaaS/perpetual license mix. This metric should not be viewed in isolation from other operating metrics that we make available to investors.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation expense, amortization expense, stock-based compensation expenses, revenue adjustments, restructuring expenses, acquisition expenses, and other expenses excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures as described above. We believe that adjusted EBITDA is also commonly used by investors to evaluate operating performance between companies because it helps reduce variability caused by differences in capital structures, income taxes, stock-based compensation expenses, accounting policies, and depreciation and amortization policies. Adjusted EBITDA is also used by credit rating agencies, lenders, and other parties to evaluate our creditworthiness.

Net Debt

Net Debt is a non-GAAP measure defined as the sum of long-term and short-term debt on our consolidated balance sheet, excluding unamortized discounts and issuance costs, less the sum of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, restricted cash equivalents, restricted bank time deposits, and restricted investments (including long-term portions), and short-term investments. We use this non-GAAP financial measure to help evaluate our capital structure, financial leverage, and our ability to reduce debt and to fund investing and financing activities and believe that it provides useful information to investors.

Supplemental Information About Constant Currency

Because we operate on a global basis and transact business in many currencies, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates can affect our consolidated U.S. dollar operating results. To facilitate the assessment of our performance excluding the effect of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, we calculate our GAAP and non-GAAP revenue, GAAP and non-GAAP cloud revenue, new perpetual license equivalent bookings, cost of revenue, and operating expenses on both an as-reported basis and a constant currency basis, allowing for comparison of results between periods as if foreign currency exchange rates had remained constant. We perform our constant currency calculations by translating current-period results into U.S. dollars using prior-period average foreign currency exchange rates or hedge rates, as applicable, rather than current period exchange rates. We believe that constant currency measures, which exclude the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, facilitate the assessment of underlying business trends.

Unless otherwise indicated, our financial outlook, which is provided on a non-GAAP basis, reflects foreign currency exchange rates approximately consistent with rates in effect when the outlook is provided.

We also incur foreign exchange gains and losses resulting from the revaluation and settlement of monetary assets and liabilities that are denominated in currencies other than the entity's functional currency. We periodically report our historical non-GAAP diluted net income per share both inclusive and exclusive of these net foreign exchange gains or losses. Our financial outlook for diluted earnings per share includes net foreign exchange gains or losses incurred to date, if any, but does not include potential future gains or losses.

