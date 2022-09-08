

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's foreign trade surplus increased in August, as exports rose faster than imports, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.



The total trade surplus rose to DKK 29.2 billion in August from DKK 24.6 billion in the previous month.



Exports were 3.0 percent higher in August compared to July, while imports logged a moderate increase of 0.2 percent.



The goods trade surplus climbed to DKK 5.7 billion in August from DKK 1.8 billion in the prior month. Both goods exports and imports gained by 5.4 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.



The surplus in the services trade advanced to DKK 23.5 billion in August from DKK 22.8 billion in the previous month. Exports registered a monthly growth of 0.8 percent and imports dropped 0.3 percent.



Data also showed that the current account surplus grew to DKK 34.8 billion in August from DKK 29.5 billion in the previous month.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de