

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose on Thursday as investors await an announcement on Prime Minister Liz Truss's energy bill support package and the ECB rate decision later in the day.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 25 points, or 0.4 percent, at 7,263 after losing 0.9 percent on Wednesday.



Higher iron ore prices helped lift miners, with Antofagasta rising 1.4 percent and BHP adding 0.9 percent.



Restaurant Group surged 2.8 percent after narrowing its half-year net loss.



Melrose, the turnaround specialist that owns British engineer GKN, fell about 1 percent. The company announcing plans to separate its GKN Automotive and GKN Powder Metallurgy divisions and list them as a separate independent business.



Associated British Foods plunged over 7 percent after a profit warning.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de