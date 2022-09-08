DGAP-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Linde to Increase Green Hydrogen Production in the United States



08.09.2022 / 12:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Linde to Increase Green Hydrogen Production in the United States Woking, UK, September 8, 2022 - Linde (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN) announced today that it will build a 35-megawatt PEM (Proton Exchange Membrane) electrolyzer to produce green hydrogen in Niagara Falls, New York. The new plant will be the largest electrolyzer installed by Linde globally and will more than double Linde's green liquid hydrogen production capacity in the United States. Linde will build, own and operate the industrial-scale electrolyzer and use hydroelectric power to produce green liquid hydrogen. The plant is expected to start up by 2025. Linde will leverage its existing liquefier and distribution infrastructure to supply existing and new customers. This project is the first of several electrolyzers Linde expects to build in the U.S. to address green liquid hydrogen demand. "Linde is the largest liquid hydrogen producer in the U.S. and this new capacity will increase product availability at a time of growing demand from customers across several end markets, including aerospace, electronics and manufacturing," said Todd Lawson, Vice President East Region, Linde. "We will continue investing in green hydrogen projects to help meet growing demand as well as contribute to a more sustainable energy economy." Linde is a global leader in the production, processing, storage and distribution of hydrogen. It has the largest liquid hydrogen capacity and distribution system in the world. The company operates the world's first high-purity hydrogen storage cavern plus pipeline networks totaling approximately 1,000 kilometers globally, to reliably supply its customers. Linde is at the forefront in the transition to clean hydrogen and has installed over 200 hydrogen fueling stations and 80 hydrogen electrolysis plants worldwide. The company offers the latest hydrogen technologies through its world-class engineering organization, key alliances and partnerships. About Linde Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2021 sales of $31 billion (€26 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet. The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions. For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

Contacts:



Investor Relations

Juan Pelaez

Phone: +1 203 837 2213

Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com

Media Relations

Anna Davies

Phone: +44 1483 244705

Email: anna.davies@linde.com



08.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

