While market activity and volumes in the past several months have been waning, it is always important to take a step back and gain perspective.Baar - While market activity and volumes in the past several months have been waning, it is always important to take a step back and gain perspective. The Metaverse which includes the universe of NFTs linked to art pieces, fashion brands and other luxury items to name a few was almost non-existent less than 2 years ago. You can imagine our surprise when we stumbled across the data in the table...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...