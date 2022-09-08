Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.09.2022
WKN: A3DMAZ ISIN: SE0018013849 Ticker-Symbol: PBC 
08.09.22
08.09.2022 | 12:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Precise Biometrics AB (138/22)

With effect from September 12, 2022, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including September 21, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   PREC TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018536971              
Order book ID:  267184                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from September 12, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Precise
Biometrics AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will
continue up until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   PREC BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018536989              
Order book ID:  267182                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com
