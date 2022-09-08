Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Precise Biometrics AB (138/22)

With effect from September 12, 2022, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including September 21, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: PREC TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018536971 Order book ID: 267184 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from September 12, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Precise Biometrics AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: PREC BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018536989 Order book ID: 267182 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com