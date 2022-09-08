Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Pharmiva AB (442/22)

With effect from September 12, 2022, the subscription rights in Pharmiva AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including September 21, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: PHARM TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018536914 Order book ID: 267180 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from September 12, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Pharmiva AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: PHARM BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018536922 Order book ID: 267181 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com