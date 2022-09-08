Anzeige
WKN: A2QRDT ISIN: SE0015530670 
Frankfurt
08.09.22
08:00 Uhr
0,183 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire
08.09.2022
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Pharmiva AB (442/22)

With effect from September 12, 2022, the subscription rights in Pharmiva AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including September 21, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   PHARM TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018536914              
Order book ID:  267180                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from September 12, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Pharmiva
AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   PHARM BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018536922              
Order book ID:  267181                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com
