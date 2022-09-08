Heart Centered Living, Inc, a provider of mentoring and coaching sessions for personal and professional development, has announced a new series of programs combining transformational coaching with spirituality and mindset techniques.

Sky Valley, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2022) - With recent research highlighting the complex interplay between spirituality and productivity, Heart Centered Living, Inc has introduced HeartSet: innovative guided mentoring sessions designed to help clients improve their outlook on life and create solid foundations for growth and wellbeing.

More details can be found at https://www.ramonagaley.com

The announcement comes amid growing awareness of the importance of a healthy emotional and spiritual life for productivity and personal fulfillment. Led by Ramona Galey, an expert mindfulness coach and mentor, The Heart Centered Living HeartSet program offers private, online, one-on-one sessions designed to empower clients to embrace a positive mindset that aligns their emotional life with their personal and professional goals.

With the new sessions, Ramona highlights the importance of bringing ones "spirituality" (mindfulness, deliberate focus, blissipline, etc.) into ones professional practices, desires and growth.

This approach utilizes Vibrational Mentorship to emphasize the crucial role of alignment, focus and positive mindset (which she terms HeartSet) for achieving positive results and growth.

"It all starts with switching our focus from 'discipline' to 'blissipline'," explains Ramona. "In other words, what we are often taught about hard work and sacrifice is wrong. Overthinking, waiting for conditions to be right, postponing pleasures until some future date - that's all wrong. I help folks remember that living from our hearts is how we actually are meant to be, even in business."

Ramona's new sessions are designed to help clients become aware and in control of their thoughts and emotions. The goals of her coaching programs are to empower clients to release emotional resistance and limiting beliefs, develop self-love and appreciation, and gain clarity for professional success.

"Sometimes we have become very practiced at not feeling our feelings, and at not noticing or controlling what we are thinking," says Ramona. "Sometimes finding our way back to the vibrations we held effortlessly as children seems almost impossible. However, not only is it possible, it's actually quite easy, with just a little bit of guidance and reinforcement."

Interested parties can book a session with Ramona by visiting https://www.ramonagaley.com

