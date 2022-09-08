NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 7 September 2022 were: 194.26p Capital only (undiluted) 197.86p Including current year income (undiluted) Notes: 1. Following the buyback cancellation of 3,250 ordinary shares on 30th June 2022, the Company has 21,171,914 ordinary shares in issue excluding 10,081,532 shares in Treasury. 2. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, except for the holding in Patisserie Valerie which has now been written down to nil following confirmation the company has gone into administration. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.