Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Debt instrument issued by Humlegården Fastigheter AB (publ) is admitted to trading on STO Sustainable Commercial Paper (359/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to admit 1 debt instrument issued by Humlegården Fastigheter AB (publ) to trading with effect from 2022-09-09. Last day of trading is set to 2022-12-09. The instrument will be admitted to trading on STO Sustainable Commercial Paper. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1089066