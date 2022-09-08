DJ Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (UHYG LN) Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Sep-2022 / 12:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 07-Sep-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 87.3037
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 878191
CODE: UHYG LN
ISIN: LU1435356149
