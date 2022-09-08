DJ Lyxor UK Government Bond 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor UK Government Bond 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GIL5 LN) Lyxor UK Government Bond 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Sep-2022 / 12:51 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor UK Government Bond 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 07-Sep-2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 16.6782

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16037019

CODE: GIL5 LN

ISIN: LU1439943090

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1439943090 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GIL5 LN Sequence No.: 186840 EQS News ID: 1438427 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1438427&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 08, 2022 06:51 ET (10:51 GMT)