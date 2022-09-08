Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.09.2022
Dow Jones News
08.09.2022 | 13:49
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: RAG-Result of AGM

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: RAG-Result of AGM 08-Sep-2022 / 12:18 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC

LEI: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc ('the Company') announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company duly convened and held today, 8 September 2022, all Resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a show of hands.

The full text of each resolution can be found in the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 April 2022, which is available at www.chelvertonam.com

In accordance with listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/ regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism

Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows: 

% (of votes cast  Votes  % (of votes cast Total (excl. withheld and Votes  Third party 
       Votes for excl. withheld)       excl. withheld) third party discretionary) withheld discretionary 
                     against 
Resolution 1 816,333  99.46      4,434    0.54       820,767          7,902  0 
Resolution 2 709,866  89.50      83,290   10.50      793,156          35,513  0 
Resolution 3 780,159  96.13      31,434   3.87       811,593          17,076  0 
Resolution 4 785,159  96.74      26,434   3.26       811,593          17,076  0 
Resolution 5 809,287  98.60      11,480   1.40       820,767          7,902  0 
Resolution 6 794,333  96.78      26,434   3.22       820,767          7,902  0 
Resolution 7 814,205  98.25      14,464   1.75       828,669          0    0 
Resolution 8 814,205  99.20      6,562    0.80       820,767          7,902  0 
Resolution 9 754,954  91.10      73,715   8.90       828,669          0    0 
Resolution 10 820,845  99.06      7,824    0.94       828,669          0    0 
Resolution 11 778,156  95.07      40,342   4.93       818,498          10,171  0

Details of the proxy voting will also shortly be available on the Company's website at www.chelvertonam.com

Maitland Administration Services Limited - Corporate Secretary

8 September 2022

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:      SDVP 
LEI Code:    213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  186919 
EQS News ID:  1438593 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1438593&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 08, 2022 07:18 ET (11:18 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
