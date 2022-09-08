DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: RAG-Result of AGM

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: RAG-Result of AGM 08-Sep-2022 / 12:18 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC

LEI: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc ('the Company') announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company duly convened and held today, 8 September 2022, all Resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a show of hands.

The full text of each resolution can be found in the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 April 2022, which is available at www.chelvertonam.com

In accordance with listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/ regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism

Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:

% (of votes cast Votes % (of votes cast Total (excl. withheld and Votes Third party Votes for excl. withheld) excl. withheld) third party discretionary) withheld discretionary against Resolution 1 816,333 99.46 4,434 0.54 820,767 7,902 0 Resolution 2 709,866 89.50 83,290 10.50 793,156 35,513 0 Resolution 3 780,159 96.13 31,434 3.87 811,593 17,076 0 Resolution 4 785,159 96.74 26,434 3.26 811,593 17,076 0 Resolution 5 809,287 98.60 11,480 1.40 820,767 7,902 0 Resolution 6 794,333 96.78 26,434 3.22 820,767 7,902 0 Resolution 7 814,205 98.25 14,464 1.75 828,669 0 0 Resolution 8 814,205 99.20 6,562 0.80 820,767 7,902 0 Resolution 9 754,954 91.10 73,715 8.90 828,669 0 0 Resolution 10 820,845 99.06 7,824 0.94 828,669 0 0 Resolution 11 778,156 95.07 40,342 4.93 818,498 10,171 0

Details of the proxy voting will also shortly be available on the Company's website at www.chelvertonam.com

Maitland Administration Services Limited - Corporate Secretary

8 September 2022

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: RAG TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 186919 EQS News ID: 1438593 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1438593&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 08, 2022 07:18 ET (11:18 GMT)