Epicinvest24 Announces the Listing of a New & Broad Education Center

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial trading is becoming more and more challenging as a large number of participants keep entering this space. Consequently, it has become crucial for traders to gain exceptional trading knowledge, boost their skills, and remain aware of the latest market happenings in order to not fall behind. Realizing the utmost importance of trading education, Epicinvest24 has introduced a new and upgraded education section to facilitate the market journey of clients.

"Epicinvest24 has built a solid reputation by delivering professional, high-quality, and flexible services over the years," stated Dominique Payens, spokesperson for Epicinvest24. "We have now consolidated a comprehensive education segment for our members to augment their trading acumen and analytical skills. By introducing a range of educational courses, detailed glossary, webinars, and live analysis section, we aim to establish an efficient & competent trading environment."

A feature-packed trading sphere

Epicinvest24 is a reliable brokerage service furnished with a wide range of attributes, futuristic technology, and superior trading tools. The broker offers a variety of account options, 1000+ tradable assets, analysis videos, account managers, and live price alerts to complement the trading ways of members. Epicinvest24 also enlists committed customer support, multi-channel funding methods, and an all-inclusive trading academy to help traders dominate the financial markets.

"At Epicinvest24, our primary aim is to fully support our clients as this platform stands on the pillars of integrity, innovation, and professionalism," added Payens. "We have maintained a dynamic trading arena, with a leading market terminal, diverse asset offerings & solid security measures, allowing the users to trade with confidence. With our recent step of integrating a high-quality education center , we plan to set up a more immersive and valuable trading stage."

About Epicinvest24

Epicinvest24 is an online CFDs broker that has crafted a well-crafted trading space and engaging features. The broker allows market participants to approach 6 financial markets with low fees and swift execution speed. Moreover, Epicinvest24 includes a range of account categories and funding gateways like bank cards, wire transfers, and e-wallets to deliver a flexible user experience. The forum also stands out with its exclusive WebTrader and detailed education segment, permitting the users to proficiently execute their strategies. To summarize, Epicinvest24 is a versatile platform equipped with a spectrum of risk management tools, order types, payment options, trading objects, and instrument types necessary for a convenient trading pursuit.

Website: https://epicinvest24.com/