Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik 2022 inTouch Global User Conference Inspires Finance Leaders to 'Elevate their Business'

Spotlight on the ESG & Sustainability Performance Management expert solution

Over 40 customer speakers share best practices using real-world use cases

Walking the talk with sustainable practices in historic Tuscany setting

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, announced the upcoming 2022 CCH Tagetik inTouch Global User Conference held in Lucca, Italy, between 21-23 September 2022. This year's conference will explore the state of corporate performance management and the latest in finance technology and inspire finance leaders to elevate their business.





The international event will bring together hundreds of professionals seeking to learn about the latest technology driving efficiency and powering new opportunities for their businesses. Ralf Gärtner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Performance Management Solutions at Wolters Kluwer, will deliver the executive keynote, during which he will share the latest industry insights and how the CCH Tagetik portfolio continues to evolve to help customers elevate their business practices.

Gärtner will be followed by guest speaker Karthik Ramanna, a Business & Public Policy professor at the University of Oxford's Blavatnik School of Government and an expert in corporate-government relations, sustainable capitalism, and corporate reporting. Ramanna will discuss the role of finance leaders in helping their organizations embrace change and leverage ESG and sustainability as a source of competitive advantage.

"We are delighted to come together after over two years of virtual gatherings. For some, it will feel like a homecoming. For others, the first time to experience the power of our community in the historical setting of Lucca, Italy - the birthplace of CCH Tagetik," said Beatriz Santin, Vice President & CCH Tagetik Global Head of Marketing at Wolters Kluwer. "We value close collaboration with our customers and partners and look forward to this extraordinary week of exchanges."

With interest tracks in financial close, integrated business planning, regulatory compliance, innovation, technology, and knowledge share, attendees will have the opportunity to learn from product & industry experts as well as over 40 of their peers representing corporations such as Breitling, CitizenM Hotels, Discovery Education, E.ON, Keurig Dr Pepper, and Principal Financial Group.

The CCH Tagetik partner ecosystem is providing overwhelming support to the event, with 38 corporate sponsors attending, including premier global sponsors Accenture, Amazon Web Services (AWS), EY, KPMG, and PwC.

