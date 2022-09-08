Ribbon Communications Inc.: Ribbon Appoints Scott Mair to its Board of Directors

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced the appointment of Scott Mair, former President, AT&T Networks Engineering and Operations, to its Board of Directors.





"We are excited to welcome Scott to the Board," said Shaul Shani, Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors. "Scott's extensive experience at AT&T, one of the world's largest service providers, will be an incredible asset for Ribbon. He brings an in-depth understanding of 5G mobile networks, IP and Optical systems engineering, cybersecurity and network operations that will greatly benefit the company and provide the Board with valuable perspective and insight as we continue to grow and expand our business."

Mr. Mair's accomplishments during his over 37-year career at AT&T include launching the first standards-based mobile 5G network and building and operating the U.S. Public Safety's first dedicated, nationwide communications platform for America's police, firefighters, EMS and first responders. He is a member of the Board at American Transmission Company (ATC) and holds a Bachelor's Degree in Communications and a Master's Degree in Industrial Technology from the University of Wisconsin - Platteville.

"The telecom network has become an indispensable foundation for practically every industry and permeates all parts of our lives," said Scott. "Ribbon has brought together several of the companies that were original pioneers of voice and data communications technology and I look forward to joining the Board and working with Bruce and the team as they continue to innovate and build on this rich history."

Mr. Mair's appointment brings the size of Ribbon's Board to nine members, six of which are independent. Mr. Mair will serve on the Audit and Technology and Innovation Committees of the Board and has been appointed as a designee of the JPMorgan Chase & Co. stockholders under the First Amended and Restated Stockholders Agreement.

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon, please visit rbbn.com.

