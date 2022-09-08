Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2022) - ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Mr. Andrew Ryu as the new interim Chief Executive Officer and Chairman effective September 8, 2022.

Lena Kozovski, former Chief Executive Officer, has stepped down from her duties as CEO and Director, but will remain with the Company until the end of the year to help with operations. The former Chairman, Michael Yeung, also stepped down from the board, effective today.

The Company would like to welcome back Mr. Ryu as he has greatly contributed and played a core role in the Company's success in the past. He previously served as interim CEO and Chairman of the Company. Mr. Ryu holds over 20 years of operational experience and is a highly seasoned M&A entrepreneur in public and private companies. He was also nominated as EY Entrepreneur of the Year in 2014. The Company would like to thank Mr. Ryu for accepting this role upon request by the Company and providing his expertise to help advance the Company during this pivotal phase.

Management would like to thank both Ms. Kozovski and Mr. Yeung for their past contribution towards the Company and wish them success in their future endeavours.

"It is with great pleasure that I take on the position as CEO of the Company and take the leadership role in operations to help contribute to the Company's success and its value. I believe my wealth of operational and entrepreneurial experience will take the Company to new heights and elevate ScreenPro to reach its highest potential," said Andrew Ryu, interim CEO and Chairman of the Company.

About ScreenPro

ScreenPro is a medical technology company that provides turnkey screening solutions with its proprietary medical alerting software. ScreenPro's unique access to multiple manufacturers of high-quality test kits and its strategic partnership with labs in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec allows ScreenPro to be a full-service nationwide provider of COVID testing and breast cancer screening solutions across Canada. In addition, ScreenPro's subsidiary, Concierge Medical, is a group of board-certified physicians who provide private, discreet, and personalized healthcare to Canadians. ScreenPro prides itself in having its own medical doctors and nursing professionals with on the ground support staff and transportation, with access to high quality PPEs to ensure that clients are protected in all aspects of their testing needs. ScreenPro also newly introduced Naturevan Nutrition Ltd., to its portfolio, providing vitamins and supplements that are proudly made in Canada and distributed for sale online.

