

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) released Loss for its third quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled -$30.21 million, or -$0.08 per share. This compares with -$12.80 million, or -$0.04 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 60.7% to $43.10 million from $26.82 million last year.



FuelCell Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): -$30.21 Mln. vs. -$12.80 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.08 vs. -$0.04 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.06 -Revenue (Q3): $43.10 Mln vs. $26.82 Mln last year.



