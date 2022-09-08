

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clean energy technology company FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) on Thursday reported a second-quarter net loss attributable to common stockholders of $30.21 million or $0.08 per share, sharply wider than $12.80 million or $0.04 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Total revenues for the quarter surged 61 percent to $43.10 million from $26.82 million in the same quarter last year.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.06 per share on revenues of $35.81 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.







