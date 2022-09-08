Hanwha Solutions has unveiled a $548.8 million plan to enter the TOPCon module business and expand its EVA production capacity in South Korea.Hanwha Solutions, a unit of Hanhwa Group, has revealed that it will set up a production line for solar modules based on tunnel oxide passivated contacts (TOPCon) technology and M10 wafers at its facility in Jincheon, in South Korea's Chungcheong province. It said it will also develop other high-efficiency solar technologies, such as tandem and perovskite solar cells, but it did not provide any additional details. The move is part of a KRW 760 billion ($548.8 ...

