TuneIn Premium allows football fans around the world to stream the 2022 NFL season

TuneIn, the world's leading live streaming audio service, is launching an international distribution partnership with the NFL for the upcoming 2022 season, delivering complete NFL season coverage to multitudes of fans in countries around the world. TuneIn Premium subscribers outside of North America will now have access to all local national game broadcasts for all 32 teams, including on-demand game replays, Spanish-language broadcasts, and postseason coverage through to Super Bowl LVII.

To sign up for TuneIn Premium, visit: https://tunein.com/premium

As NFL fanbases rapidly expand globally beyond North America, the NFL has now instituted an unprecedented 5 NFL games to be played outside of the United States, including the league's first game played in Germany at Allianz Arena in Munich. The NFL and TuneIn aim to give fans all around the world, including countries such as the United Kingdom, the best experience possible. Fans can now listen to Live-Broadcast play-by-play games with their favorite teams on TuneIn, and even catch in-person games globally at these locations:

London UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints

October 2nd, 9:30 AM ET

London UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers

October 9th, 9:30 AM ET

October 9th, 9:30 AM ET

London UK, Wembley Stadium, Denver Broncos vs Jacksonville Jaguars

October 30th, 9:30 AM ET

October 30th, 9:30 AM ET

Munich, DE, Allianz Arena, Seattle Seahawks vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

November 13th, 9:30 AM ET

November 13th, 9:30 AM ET

Mexico City, MX, Estadio Azteca, San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals

November 21st, 8:15 PM ET

November 21st, 8:15 PM ET

Through TuneIn Premium, subscribers will be able to access NFL games both at home and on the go. TuneIn's personalized and immersive listening experience means that fans are now able to follow their favorite teams more closely than ever. Every NFL team has a dedicated channel where users can listen to their favorite teams' live game stream.

"We're delighted to extend our working relationship with the NFL for the 2022 season. Through this mutually beneficial deal, we know we'll be delivering the best audio streaming experience possible for American football fans around the world so that they can listen to live coverage of their favorite team's games wherever in the world they might be," said Richard Stern, CEO of TuneIn. "TuneIn Premium is the best way for sports fans to engage with the content they love. From comprehensive NFL game coverage to college football from over 100+ schools, TuneIn Premium gives subscribers on-demand access to an unparalleled amount of sports content."

"Streaming audio is one of the best ways for fans to follow the sports they love. Through our deal with TuneIn, we'll be providing NFL fans around the globe access to an unparalleled amount of football action which we know will keep them entertained and engaged all season long," said Faisal Al-Sabah, NFL Director of International Business Development.

Globally, TuneIn can be accessed in 100+ countries and can be found across 200 different major platforms and devices. TuneIn partnerships in the voice assistant space include Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung Bixby and Cortana, as well as key integrations with Sonos, Bose, and Tesla. Go to https://TuneIn.com/get-tunein/ to learn more.

Visit us online at www.TuneIn.com or on our mobile app, join TuneIn on Twitter at @TuneIn, on Instagram at @TuneIn, and on Facebook at Facebook.com/TuneIn.

For press, please visit TuneIn.com/press. For more information on the NFL: visit https://www.NFL.com/.

About TuneIn

TuneIn, the world's leading live streaming service, brings together live sports, news, music, podcasts and radio from around the globe. With more than 75 million monthly active users, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn broadcasts over 100,000 owned operated and partner radio stations. With premier distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn empowers listeners to 'hear' what they love wherever 'here' might be. TuneIn Premium subscribers also get exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, MSNBC, CNBC and Bloomberg, as well as live MLB, NFL, NHL and college sports programming and commercial-free music channels. For more information, please visit us at www.TuneIn.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

Contacts:

Brent Bucci

Brent@SamsonPR.com