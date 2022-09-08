Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Cerberus") today announced that Ilya Feige, Ph.D., has joined as Global Head of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for Cerberus Technology Solutions ("CTS").

Launched in 2018, CTS is an operating subsidiary of Cerberus focused exclusively on applying leading technologies and advanced analytics to drive business transformations. Today, CTS has more than 80 in-house and partner technologists organized across practice areas, including technology strategy, digital and e-Commerce, solutions architecture, data management and operations, advanced analytics and business intelligence, and cyber security. Dr. Feige will lead the platform's artificial intelligence ("AI") and machine learning ("ML") practice to apply data-driven solutions across Cerberus' portfolio of investment as well as analyze value creation opportunities during diligence processes.

"Our platform brings together top experts across the technology and data domains that are fundamental to an organization's operations and growth," said Ben Sylvester, Chief Executive Officer of CTS. "Beyond his expertise, Ilya has an impressive track record of harnessing data to apply innovative solutions. We are excited for the global impact he will have on our partners in helping to unlock value across their businesses."

Dr. Feige was an executive with Faculty, one of Europe's leading AI companies, and most recently served as Director of AI. During his tenure, he founded the company's AI research lab and subsequently built and led a team of 25 applied AI and ML practitioners. In this role, he spearheaded the expansion of Faculty's AI platform and go-to-market strategy. Dr. Feige graduated McGill University with the highest honors and received a Ph.D. in Theoretical Physics from Harvard University, where he was awarded the Goldhaber Prize as the top Ph.D. student in physics. He has authored several peer-reviewed publications on AI safety, ML, and physics.

Dr. Feige commented: "The use of technology is only becoming more critical to companies across all industries and I've seen firsthand how the right technical solutions can be transformative to an organization's performance. CTS is a world-class platform that is truly unique. Their integration and deployment of technology expertise at scale helps partners not only improve their businesses, but also become more competitive. I'm looking forward to joining this great team and the broader Cerberus family."

John Tang, Head of EMEA for CTS, added: "We are thrilled to welcome Ilya to our CTS team. This addition underscores our platform's commitment to integrating cutting edge capabilities, including in next generation AI/ML technologies."

About Cerberus

Founded in 1992, Cerberus is a global leader in alternative investing with approximately $60 billion in assets across complementary credit, private equity, and real estate strategies. We invest across the capital structure where our integrated investment platforms and proprietary operating capabilities create an edge to improve performance and drive long-term value. Our tenured teams have experience working collaboratively across asset classes, sectors, and geographies to seek strong risk-adjusted returns for our investors. For more information about our people and platforms, visit us at www.cerberus.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005208/en/

Contacts:

Media

Cerberus Communications

media@cerberus.com