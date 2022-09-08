Meticulous Market Research Pvt Ltd.: Mobile Computer Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.4% to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2029 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts & Trends Analysis Report with the Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic by Meticulous Research

REDDING, Calif., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Mobile Computer Market by Device Type (Key-based, Full-touch PDA-based, Rugged Tablet, and Software), Portability Type (Handheld, Wearable, Vehicle Mounted Computer), and End-use Industry (Retail, Warehouse, E-Commerce) - Global Forecast to 2029,' the mobile computer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period 2022-2029 to reach $3.3 billion by 2029.





Mobile computers are AIDC devices with extensive wireless communications options and advanced data capture capabilities that allow mobile, on-the-go workers to exchange real-time, business-critical information. Mobile computers are built to streamline real-time data collection processes in the most challenging environments. It is built to withstand extreme environmental conditions, such as temperature, vibrations, virtually waterproof, drop-proof, dust-proof, and tumble-proof, etc. Rugged mobile computers are available in various form factors and configurations. They come standard with advanced scanning technology, built-in software intelligence, integrated voice and data technology, rugged durability, superior ergonomics, and a full range of communication options.

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Mobile Computer Market

The COVID-19 pandemic emerged in Wuhan, China, in the last quarter of 2019. COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic by the WHO as the virus spread across many countries, adversely impacting the global economy. The spread of COVID-19 had an unprecedented impact on various sectors. Most industries struggled due to disrupted supply chains, workforce scarcity, and employee safety challenges.

The spread of COVID-19 compelled governments to impose strict lockdowns leading to the suspension of all business operations, including manufacturing and processing. Employee safety became enterprises' primary concern. The mobile computer industry suffered considerable losses in the first quarter of 2020 (1Q20) due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the leading players witnessing a massive decline in net sales. For instance, Zebra Technologies Corporation, a global leader in enterprise asset intelligence, designing and marketing specialty printers, mobile computing, data capture, RFID products, and RTLS, registered a decrease of USD 14 million (1.3%) in its net sales in the first quarter of 2020.

Similarly, DENSO Corporation, the world's second-largest mobility supplier, registered a revenue decrease of 3.9% for its fiscal year 2019-2020 (ending March 31, 2020) compared to the previous year. However, considerable growth in the second quarter boosted revenue generation, minimizing the pandemic's impact on the mobile computer market by the end of 2020.

However, the relaxation in the lockdown restrictions, and the reopening of the end-use industries with the full force, have increased the demand for mobile computers across the industries. Major market players have witnessed an increase in their revenue in 2021. For instance, in 2021, U.S.-based Zebra Technologies Corporation's revenue increased by 26.5% compared to 2020. Thus, post-COVID, it is expected that the market for mobile computers is poised to grow during the forecast period.

Based on device type, in 2022, the full-touch PDA-based mobile computers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the mobile computer market. The large market share of the segment can be attributed to the growing adoption of full-touch mobile computers by various end-use industries. The major concern for the industries is the higher productivity requirement during the time of high demand and with the lower workforce availability on the floor. This can be fulfilled by automatic data entry devices such as mobile computers. Further, with other benefits such as easy installation of updated software and simpler operating systems, it is estimated that the same segment will grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Based on portability type, the handheld computers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the mobile computer market in 2022. The benefits offered by handheld computers, such as higher portability, on-time data entry, zero paperwork, and less possibility of human error, has influenced the demand for handheld computer.

Based on end-use industry, in 2022, the warehouse & logistics segment is estimated to account for the largest market share due to the growing adoption of mobile computers in its daily operations. The higher productivity, more efficient work, and less chance of human error are factors driving its demand in the warehouse & logistics industry. However, the healthcare segment is slated to become the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

Based on geography, in 2022, Asia-Pacific is estimated to account for the largest market share. The growing industrialization across the regional countries, namely, India, China, Indonesia, and Vietnam, is driving the demand for mobile computers. The growth of end-use industries such as e-commerce, retail, transportation, and manufacturing has driven the demand for mobile computers to improve productivity. Furthermore, the growing investment in smart factories and the digitalization of the supply chain are also driving the demand for mobile computers.

The report includes a competitive landscape based on an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments of the leading mobile computer market over the last few years. The key players operating in the mobile computer market include Newland EMEA (Netherlands), Zebra Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Datalogic S.P.A. (Italy), Bluebird Inc. (South Korea), Unitech Electronics Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), Opticon Sensors Europe B.V. (Netherlands), Winmate, Inc. (Taiwan), JLT Mobile Contacts (Sweden), Wasp Barcode Technologies (U.S.), Keyence Corporation of America (U.S.), Transition Products Inc. (U.S.), Handheld Group (Sweden), Comark (U.S.), Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), and Denso ADC (U.S.).

Scope of the Report:

Mobile Computer Market, by Device Type

Key-based Mobile Computers

Full-touch PDA-based Mobile Computers

Rugged Tablets

Software

Mobile Computer Market, by Portability Type

Handheld Computers

Wearable Computers

Vehicle Mounted Computers

Mobile Computer Market, by End-use Industry

Transportation

Manufacturing

Banking & Finance

Retail

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Warehouse & Logistics

E-Commerce

Other End-Use Industries (Government, Hospitality, Fleet Management, and Food & Beverages)

Mobile Computer Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Indonesia



Singapore



Vietnam



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

